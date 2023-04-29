Cruz Azul has had an irregular season in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. Although it is not yet known where the Celestial Machine will end up, the board is already planning the squad for the next semester.
According to the most recent reports, Ricardo Ferretti has three heavy reinforcements in his sights for the Apertura 2023. Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Rafael Carioca and Carlos Salcedo are some of the elements that ‘Tuca’ has on his agenda.
The intention of the Mexican naturalized Brazilian strategist is to strengthen the backbone of the Celestial Machine. These three players are shaping up to reach La Noria in the summer market.
Goalkeeper: Jose de Jesus Corona – The goalkeeper would remain as the starter in the 2023 Apertura. Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño will have to wait for an opportunity or look for new airs.
Central defense: Ramiro Funes Mori – The Argentinian defender is one of Ferretti’s favorites and it seems that the club will offer him a renewal.
Central defender: Carlos Salcedo – The ‘Titan’ would be one of the reinforcements for the next tournament. Salcedo would leave FC Juárez at the request of ‘Tuca’, who already directed him at Tigres.
Right back: Juan Escobar – The Paraguayan defender is one of the fixtures of the Celestial Machine and it seems that he will continue to be so for the next semester.
Left back: Ignacio Rivero -The Uruguayan footballer is versatile. He can play both as a winger and as a central midfielder.
Central midfielder: Erik Lira – The Mexican midfielder who emerged in Pumas has made Rafael Baca forget and has taken over the midfield sector of La Máquina.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca – The Brazilian would leave Tigres in the summer market and would arrive as a free agent at Cruz Azul.
Attacking midfielder: Carlos Rodríguez – ‘Charly’ is returning to his best version with the Machine. The offensive midfielder would be the perfect complement for Carioca and Lira.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – ‘El Brujo’ is becoming an important player for Cruz Azul as the games go by. In the Clausura 2023 he has been their best player.
Center forward: Juan Ignacio Dinenno – Dinenno is one of Ferretti’s wishes for the next tournament. The Argentine, without a doubt, has more credentials than Michael Estrada, Iván Morales and Gonzalo Carneiro.
Left winger: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine striker has been consistent since his arrival and would continue in the squad for Apertura 2023.
