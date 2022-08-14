The CONMEBOL Libertadores de América, the most important and exciting tournament on the continent at the club level, begins to enter its final stretch: the quarterfinals have already been defined and only four teams remain, which in the semis will have to show what they are made of.
Next, we will review the ideal XI of the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition. Do you agree with the chosen names?
He was the great figure of the night for Palmeiras against Mineiro. Superb game in the 90 ‘and in the penalty shootout he was decisive. He stopped spikes, cleared passes, picked up crosses and captured Rubens’ penalty. Champion archer?
He had already had a high level against River and he repeated it against Talleres. He broke it in the first leg and in the second leg he was also more than up to the task. He shows that experience is key for these instances.
His return match against Mineiro was fabulous. In addition to converting in the shootout, he was the footballer with the most duels won [9] and it was not bargained all night. Historic performance that will be remembered for a long time.
The right-back made a great series, for his projections and for being daring, forward-thinking and resolute in small spaces. A nightmare for rivals.
He was smart to build, attract opponents and defend in the open field. His experience is enormous, like that of most Flamengo players, and he confirmed it again in this series against Corinthians.
The midfielder was the best player in the series against Estudiantes, for Paranaense. He is not only in charge of distributing, but even reaches the area. He solved the problems that the team had with the ball. Lots of deployment. Master and lord of the middle.
• He played 32 minutes.
• Hit 100% of his passes [53] and made 2 key passes.
• Suffered a loss in 60 possessions.
• He won 80% of the duels he played [4/5]received 2 fouls and did not commit any
1 goal
1 assist
8 key passes
3 big chances created
7 complete dribbles
84% accurate passes
43% duels won
A superlative level of the Uruguayan in the series against Corinthians.
Although he couldn’t get wet in the series (he did score the penalty in the second leg), the Palmeiras striker, who has 7 goals in this Libertadores, was very good at forcing the rival defenders to be more that they are attentive to their decision-making, which is almost always quick and correct.
Lucas Janson reached 14 G+A in 18 Copa Libertadores matches with Vélez. He was involved in the 4 goals of the series against Talleres (goal, goal, pass prior to assist, assist) and scored against the last 4 rivals he faced. If you want to give an example of being decisive, here you have a clear one.
He scored the only goal of the second leg against Corinthians and almost scored one more, spectacular. He is in impressive form and is the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals.
#ideal #quarterfinals #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply