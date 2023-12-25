In 2023 many footballers stood out, but it is evident that those who went as far as possible in the competition did so even more so, so it is not unusual to see the U of Nuevo León starring in much of the Ideal Eleven after having been in the two finals.

Here is the Liga MX Ideal XI in 2023:

It should also be highlighted the good tournament that other archers had such as Luis Malagón (America) and Julio González (Pumas).

Other defenders with a great year were the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky (America), Hector Moreno (Rayados) and the Argentine Guido Pizarro (Tigres).

It should also be highlighted Alan Mozo (Chivas) and Javier Aquino (Tigers).

They also did not highlight Jesus Gallardo (Striped) and Luis Fuentes (America).

TO Victor Guzman of Chivas He cannot fail to be mentioned after his good first semester, although it was a shame that he was relegated to the bench for the second.

However, we cannot leave aside the Argentine Juan Brunetta of Santos Lagunawhich had a splendid second semester, so much so that it is already tied for Tigers.

Other notables in the position during the year were Diego Laínez (Tigres) and Cesar Huerta (Cougars).

In the year they also looked good in the position Roberto Alvarado (Chivas) and Luis Quiñones (Tigres).

Be careful, the French André-Pierre Gignac of Tigers He is still a great forward, while the Colombian Harold Preciado of Santos Laguna He also shone by being the scoring monarch of this semester.