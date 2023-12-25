The 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXis about to come to an end this Sunday when America and Tigers define the champion, while in the Clausura 2023 the same royals won the title by coming back to the Chivas.
In 2023 many footballers stood out, but it is evident that those who went as far as possible in the competition did so even more so, so it is not unusual to see the U of Nuevo León starring in much of the Ideal Eleven after having been in the two finals.
Here is the Liga MX Ideal XI in 2023:
There is no doubt that the Argentine goalkeeper has already written his name in gold letters in Mexican soccer, as he is not only historic in Tigers but of the Liga MX. Six months ago he was a factor in lifting the title and once again helped his squad reach the final.
It should also be highlighted the good tournament that other archers had such as Luis Malagón (America) and Julio González (Pumas).
Since the arrival of the Brazilian defender to Tigers, the rear has been different. Before his departure, previous coaches struggled with finding an initial backline, but that has no longer been a problem. His great aerial game and physical strength have given security to the lower half.
In the middle of this semester he had injury problems that sidelined him from all action for a while. However, he was one of the pillars for Chivas was in the final of Clausura 2024 and it was also so that they added the necessary points to access the League. The great advantage he has is that he can appear as a left back or center back. His good year led him to be considered for the national team.
Other defenders with a great year were the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky (America), Hector Moreno (Rayados) and the Argentine Guido Pizarro (Tigres).
The Tuzo youth player has been the best in his position for a long time. Unfortunately, at the end of this semester, pubalgia has kept him away from the courts. However, he lived great moments with Pachuca and in America He adapted quickly, providing several assists thanks to the fact that he is not afraid to go forward to create plays or even try his shot.
It should also be highlighted Alan Mozo (Chivas) and Javier Aquino (Tigers).
Since El Stitch put on the jacket Tigers He has not given up ownership, since there has been no one who can clearly compete with him. Since its beginnings in Atlas He was already selection material in the lower leagues and now he is part of the majors. In addition to not losing sight of his primary task, which is to defend, he knows how to join the attack very well. Two finals in a row speak of his magnificent work.
They also did not highlight Jesus Gallardo (Striped) and Luis Fuentes (America).
It is evident because Tigers He did not let him leave, so he renewed it due to the interest of other Mexican and Brazilian soccer teams. He is the rock and strength of the feline midfield, since he recovers a large number of balls, and he also has the technical ability to be the one who organizes the start from below. He is another of the banners of the U of Nuevo León. Special mention for Ruben Gonzalez of the Chivas.
He is another of the players for whom it is understood they want to take him back to Europe. The Spaniard more than earned the support of the azulcrema fans, since he is in charge of organizing the start and the offensive. For now there is no one who doubts the technical quality that he possesses, being another of the immovable in the coach's scheme, since he was a starter for the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz as for the Brazilian André Jardinebeing regular throughout the year.
TO Victor Guzman of Chivas He cannot fail to be mentioned after his good first semester, although it was a shame that he was relegated to the bench for the second.
Unfortunately, injuries did not allow him to be at his best throughout the tournament, however, this year he began to show why so much was invested in his signing. In the first half of the year he scored six goals, while in the second he repeated those figures. His great reading of the game, precise passes and good ball striking make him one of the most outstanding in the Liga MX.
However, we cannot leave aside the Argentine Juan Brunetta of Santos Lagunawhich had a splendid second semester, so much so that it is already tied for Tigers.
Not only with America has had an outstanding tournament but in the last three years it has been decisive for the two-time championship of the Atlas, as well as to be present in the final phases. Like other of his teammates, he quickly adapted to Coapa's team, generating great associations with both the full-backs and forwards. The Colombian's strength is that he can appear from any part of the field to do damage and generate football, assisting or scoring.
Other notables in the position during the year were Diego Laínez (Tigres) and Cesar Huerta (Cougars).
The American youth squad was in charge of commanding the Tigers in the Clausura 2023 until lifting the trophy, scoring goals and assists in both the playoffs and the Liguilla. Again, in the Apertura 2023 he had an important role in the offensive, reaching his second consecutive final. His good year returned him to the orbit of the national team.
In the year they also looked good in the position Roberto Alvarado (Chivas) and Luis Quiñones (Tigres).
Just in the first semester, the good season of the netbreaker led to the America until the semifinals after having scored 14 goals and becoming the scoring champion, in addition to providing several assists. For A2023 he missed many games due to injuries, however, once he returned to the fields he once again demonstrated his scoring instinct, scoring a hat trick in the quarterfinals, also scoring in the semifinals and the grand final.
Be careful, the French André-Pierre Gignac of Tigers He is still a great forward, while the Colombian Harold Preciado of Santos Laguna He also shone by being the scoring monarch of this semester.
The Uruguayan of Tigers managed to repeat what they did in the past Hugo Sanchez, Gustavo Matosas and Diego Cocca, reach a final consecutively, which is no small feat. In C2023 he took the reins almost at the end of the regular phase after the cessation of Marco 'Chima' Ruizfixing what seemed like a disaster to finish the semester with a comeback Chivas in it Akron Stadium. With this tournament he demonstrated harmony, great connection and good approaches to be able to compete for a new trophy.
