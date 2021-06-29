The group stage of the Copa América came to an end and we chose the ideal XI.
Although Venezuela was eliminated, Fariñez had excellent performances and will forever remember his dream night against Colombia.
One of the figures of Colombia. The quarterfinals are lost due to accumulation of yellows.
The leader of the defense of Brazil. Pure hierarchy and experience to show why he is the best defender in the tournament.
One of the revelations of the tournament. He consolidated himself in the defense of Ecuador, became indisputable and began to generate the interest of European teams.
A lot of regularity on the left wing for Ecuador. As a side or lane.
Another surprise. Kaku Romero broke it with Paraguay and was one of the figures. Good level, reaching the goal and very unbalancing.
The best 5 that the Copa América has is Casemiro. One level above the rest. Pure hierarchy.
He took advantage of every chance he had and did it at an excellent level. Goal against Bolivia and Paraguay. He was very infected and eager to be.
Neymar broke it again in the Cup. He is going for a new title with Brazil and it shows him very connected. It will be difficult for any rival to be able to with him.
Messi is another of those who has been having a great Cup. He chose to play every game and is very connected to the goal of becoming champion with the National Team.
Almiron was at an excellent level in the group stage and was the figure of Paraguay. He was injured against Uruguay and is a doubt for the quarterfinals.
