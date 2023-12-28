Rosario Central became champion of the 2023 Professional League Cup, with the Colombian Jaminton Campaz as a maximum figure. Miguel Ángel Russo's team defeated Martín Palermo's surprising Platense in the final, but there was also a 14-day journey in which the clubs did everything possible to qualify for the playoffs of the competition.
Next, we will review the players who had the best average, to earn their place in this formation of 11 players.
Although Def y Justicia could not advance to the next stage in the competition, the average of the former River goalkeeper was very positive and that is why his presence in this ideal XI.
The “Leper” team was close to qualifying for the quarterfinals, and although they did not achieve it, one of their highest points was their defense, with this appearance by Glavinovich as one of the great novelties. But he wasn't the only one from NOB…
His duo Gustavo Velázquez, the Paraguayan, not only provided firmness and presence in the defensive line, but in addition to his leadership he also won aerially both in defense and attack, scoring goals. The average of him makes him here.
“I can play as a left center back, left back, I have done it on several occasions, I feel comfortable and available,” said Piovi in his presentation with Cruz Azul, his new team, which he joined thanks to his performance in Racing, which was eliminated in CLP quarters.
The Uruguayan midfielder is one of the team's big surprises since he doesn't have as much of a “name” as other more offensive teammates like López Muñoz or Allende. However, he deserved his place here because of his perseverance.
Flying back and forth with a barbaric display in Belgrano. One of the little motors from the Farré group.
The talented Atlético Tucumán player, once wanted by River, maintained a high level throughout the year, and this final part of 2023 was no exception.
The left-handed offensive midfielder, originally from Colombia, was the great figure of the Rosario Central champion of the Professional League Cup, with a qualification average of almost 8 points, guiding “Canalla” to lift that long-awaited title, achieved in Santiago del Estero against Platense by 1 to 0 with a goal from Maxi Lovera.
The great revelation of the Paraguayan team at the start of the road to the 2026 World Cup was Ramón Sosa, who also broke it with Talleres de Córdoba. He stands out for his ability in speed.
Scorer for the club in the year, scorer for the Almirón cycle and scorer for the team in the League Cup and the Argentine Cup. They didn't buy it for nothing. Miguel Merentiel is one of Boca's best players in 2023, and he was also one of this tournament.
He was the goalscorer of the championship and is ready to make the leap. Racing wants him to be his “9” and it is a great opportunity in a big team in the country. Deserved his position here.
#ideal #Professional #League #Cup
Leave a Reply