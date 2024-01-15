In the last few hours, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) announced the ideal team of South American players in 2023, which has Lionel Messi and five other Argentine footballers on the list. We review the XI, position by position. Do you agree?
Goalkeeper for Manchester City and the Brazilian national team, he could not be missing as a starter on this list.
The Uruguayan defender has already established himself both in his country's team that “Loco” Bielsa currently commands and in Spain's FC Barcelona, his club.
“Cuti” is today one of the best defenders in the world. He had a spectacular World Cup with the Argentine team and in 2023 he maintained the level both with the “Albiceleste” and with Tottenham.
Their central duo in Qatar could not be missing. Otamendi is a leader and reference in the defenses of the Argentine team and Benfica of Portugal.
Symbol of the Uruguayan team and Real Madrid, this natural winner is part of the midfield of the ideal XI of 2023.
From the World Cup in Qatar everything was impressive for the former Boca and Argentinos Juniors, since he was transferred to Liverpool and also continued to make a name for himself in the Argentine national team.
The best player in the world and probably in history played for Inter Miami, in a league that is not as elite as the MLS of the United States, totally revolutionizing the country and also breaking it in the games he played with the Argentine team. Thanks for so much football.
The jewel of Brazil and Real Madrid could not be missing from this list due to his incredible year, full of goals and dribbles.
The Uruguayan striker who breaks it at Liverpool in England and also in the team led by Marcelo Bielsa was included here.
During the first half of the year, Lautaro was a key player in Inter winning the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup. He also added that they lost the Champions League final against Manchester City, contributing goals in the previous phases. He reached 17 goals and 4 assists, which allows him to rank as the top scorer in Serie A. He is captain and the undisputed leader of Felipe Inzaghi's team.
The last Argentine representative is the scorer Germán Cano, of great performance with Fluminense of Brazil, last champion of the Copa Libertadores with the 2-1 victory against Boca Juniors at the Maracaná in Rio de Janeiro. He led the Argentine scoring table in 2023 with 40 conquests and became the top scorer in the Copa Libertadores with 12. A goal-scoring animal.
