If there is a positive aspect of football, it is that it does not discriminate: a talent can emerge in Egypt, for example Mohamed Salah, as in Holland or China. But there is also a reality: those who provide the best conditions for their young people have the best chance of enjoying excellent athletes. And not all countries have the economic power – or the conviction – to carry out this work that does not guarantee immediate results.
The Ajax It was one of the mother institutions in the optimization of football jewels. For that reason, we decided to review the ideal XI of emerged from the quarry of the Dutch box …
Pinocchio He came to Ajax at the age of 20 from VV Noordwijk and quickly made his debut in the first. There, among other titles, he lifted the much prized UEFA Champions League in 1995. He is the second player with the most appearances in the National Team.
He played ten consecutive years (1988-98) at Ajax, the club that formed him and to which he returned absolutely everything with titles. He was considered the successor of Ronald Koeman and did not fail: With elegance and a great capacity for leadership, he prevailed in the Dutch rear as a fundamental piece.
Between the years ’70 and ’80 he played 329 games with Ajax, where he surprised by his versatility when occupying positions. In the memory of the footballing people, he will be remembered as a left back, for having played in reverse profile – he was right-handed – and being impassable. Another who won everything: 15 titles with the largest institution in the Netherlands.
A fundamental link in the history of the Dutch revolution: he was the first winger-winger in football. +500 games in 13 years as a professional Ajax player.
From the age of 16 to 19, when he lifted the UEFA Champions League and looked like never before, he played for Ajax. Then he made a huge career with steps for Milan, Real Madrid, among other clubs.
The Belgian was formed from the minor divisions as a midfielder at Ajax. Over time he found his place in the central defense and established himself as a starter between 2009-12 obtaining four titles. He made the leap to the Premier League to be an institution in Tottenham.
Nicknamed Pitbull for his intensity and his great physical display on the pitch, which allowed him to enlist among the best midfielders of the ’90s and’ 00s. Your glasses will set you apart for life. In Ajax he formed and played from 1991-95.
Beyond having emerged from Ajax and played between 2002-07, he was one of the best creative midfielders in the history of the Netherlands. His technical richness and vision of the game was uncommon for the Orange School. At Real Madrid he broke it.
Although an injury forced him to retire early, San Marco he was one of the best strikers in the history of football. His great understanding of the game allowed him to perform in any position on the attack front. 7 titles with Ajax, from 1981 to 1987. It is among the most beautiful products that the Netherlands delivered.
He was awarded as the third best footballer of the 20th century behind Pelé and Maradona. From the age of 10 he played for Ajax, something that helped him to know and then make history at the club: between 1964-74, 16 titles and 190 goals. Prócer.
Cruyff allowed him to fulfill the dream of the boy, who from the age of 12 was trained in the institution, to make his professional debut for Ajax in 1986. There he played until 1993: scored 122 goals in 237 games played. Then he went on to shine at Inter and Arsenal.
