Finished one more day in the Opening Tournament 2822in the blink of an eye, 4 dates have already gone and each of the clubs begins to take shape for the remainder of the contest.
In this week that ended, there were players who left everything on the pitch, having an outstanding performance. As is already a tradition in 90min, here we present the ideal XI for matchday 4. Great team!
The Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi He continues to give something to talk about and for good on his return to Mexican soccer. In the game against Santos, the goalkeeper made bailouts and came out in a timely manner in each of the plays, thus avoiding dangerous actions by the rivals.
One of the players who had an outstanding performance on this date that ended was Jesus Gallardo. The Mexican team did things well with Monterey Stripedwhere, in addition, he scored the winning goal for his team’s victory against Gallos Blancos.
Although it is true that he could do little to prevent his team from falling into ‘hell’, one of the most outstanding players of the week was the central defender Hugo Rodriguez. The defender was one of the redeemable from the bad game played by Santos Laguna before Toluca.
Likewise, he put the cherry on the cake to complement his performance, since he scored the discount goal.
central defender Lisandro Lopez gave a great game in last Saturday’s game where Xolos from Tijuana beat the Águilas del América as a local.
The Argentine defender continues to be one of the essentials in coach Ricardo Valiño’s starting eleven, who has given him the confidence to show his talent.
another player from Xolos from Tijuana to the list, now it’s the side defender’s turn Ismael Govea. The new border reinforcement was used thoroughly to save dangerous plays; furthermore, he was repeatedly seen going up and down the lane convincingly.
Ecuadorian midfielder Jordan Sierra He started after the red card suspension of ‘Serrucho’ Baeza. The midfielder did things well and scored a great goal in a triangulation with his teammates, scoring the second goal for the Red Devils of Toluca on the field of Nemesio Díez.
midfielder Guido Pizarro became a real wall in the game where the tigers They got their third win in a row by beating the two-time champion. The Argentine didn’t let anything pass in his zone and supplied his teammates with long and short balls for clear scoring chances.
The extreme Jordi Cortizo experienced an outstanding match on the field of the Azteca Stadium, when Puebla faced Cruz Azul.
The 26-year-old fought every single ball and served as poisonous crosses for his teammates. In addition to highlighting the great goal that was sent to beat goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado.
what to say about leonardo fernandez? Without a doubt, the best player that Toluca has. Once again, the Uruguayan player was once again a key player in obtaining the three points against Torreón’s team. The charrúa faced, sent dangerous passes, shot and converted the first goal of the afternoon.
Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican attacker Santiago Gimenez is living his last hours in Mexico and with Blue Crosssince his departure to the Old Continent seems imminent to sign with Feyenoord in the Netherlands.
If it became official, matchday 4 would have been the last for ‘Bebote’, who was dispatched with the big spoon and got a double in La Maquina’s draw against Puebla.
Once again the naturalized Mexican striker from Monterey Striped, Rogelio Funes Mori, put the team on his back for the 3-0 win against Querétaro. After being criticized, the ‘Twin’ has been returning to his level of play, and that is also good news for the Tricolor.
