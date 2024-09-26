In modern football, injuries can radically transform a team’s season. From short absences due to muscle discomfort to more serious problems such as ligament tears, the lack of key players affects both the performance and tactics of the world’s most important clubs. This ideal eleven brings together some of the most talented footballers who are currently out of action due to various injuries. Players like Ter Stegen, De Bruyne, Mbappé and Rodri leave voids that are difficult to fill, while their teams struggle to maintain their level without their stars.
He suffers a rupture of the patellar tendon. His return is scheduled for June 30, 2025. He is one of the pillars of the Catalan team, especially for his ability to play with his feet, but his prolonged injury leaves a hole in the goal.
A thigh injury keeps him off the playing field, with no specific return date. His importance at Chelsea is unquestionable, both defensively and in attack due to his ability to center and assist.
A thigh injury has kept him away from the field. He is expected to return on November 1, 2024. Araújo is essential at the back, known for his imposing physique and ability to anticipate.
The defender suffers a torn cruciate ligament. His return is scheduled for November 1, 2024. The absence of Alaba, a leader in the white defense, is sensitive both due to his experience and his versatility.
Shaw suffers a calf injury that will keep him out until September 28, 2024. His absence on the left wing leaves a considerable void in the “Red Devils” team.
A torn cruciate ligament will keep him out of action until next season. Rodri is fundamental for City’s balance, both in recovering the ball and creating the game.
The Belgian is recovering from a muscle injury, and his return is expected in the coming weeks. His vision of the game and ability to break lines make him irreplaceable in City’s midfield.
The Norwegian suffers a sprained ankle joint. An exact return date has not been defined. Ødegaard is the brains of Arsenal, and his absence directly affects the team’s creativity.
Injured due to a muscle problem, Dani Olmo hopes to return on October 16, 2024. His creativity in the center of the field has been key for Barça in their offensive schemes.
Currently sidelined with a muscle injury, Mbappé is expected to be back in 3 weeks. His explosiveness and scoring ability are irreplaceable in Madrid’s attack.
With an ankle injury, the young winger does not have a clear return date. His ability to overwhelm and create chances is key in Athletic’s attack, and his absence is a hard blow for the team.
