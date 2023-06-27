The Saudi Professional League It remains totally focused on taking some of the best players on the planet to its championship, convincing through large amounts of money and not only players who are practically on the verge of retirement but also some who still have a great future.
The Franco-Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly and the French N’Golo Kante They have already signed with clubs in said league, apart from others are about to become official, such as the Moroccan Hakim Ziyech and the Croatian Marcelo Brozóvicso it’s time to put together an ideal eleven with the signings of the Saudi League.
The Colombian international arrived at the Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in 2022 after having defended the jackets of the napoli and Arsenal. The coffee grower came to be a starter and is linked to the club until 2024.
Just this week began with the bomb signing of the Franco-Senegalese with the al hilal to say goodbye to Chelsea.
The defender will wear the number ‘3’ and supposedly, the media indicates that the offer was almost 24 million euros.
The 33-year-old Spaniard arrived at the Al Nassr only in 2022, after terminating his contract with the Olympic Marseille.
The central defender was champion of the 2011 Under-21 Euro Cup and also defended the Spanish and villarreal.
The 33-year-old Pole paraded through various teams such as the Stade Reims, psg, Seville, West Bromwich, locomotive moscow and AEK Athens until he decided to move to the Saudi League in 2022 with Al Shabab. With the selection of Poland He went to two World Cups.
Another of the pleasant surprises was the incursion of the world champion with France with the Al Ittihadsigning a contract until 2027 for 25 million euros per year.
The midfielder decided to leave behind the Chelsea after seven seasons.
At just 26 years old, the Portuguese footballer also decided to move to the Saudi League, something that took many by surprise. The new destination of the pivot is the al hilalwhere he will play until the 2026 season, after having defended the cause of Wolverhampton Wanderes from England.
Although it is not yet an official fact because the Barcelona He continues clinging to not losing to the Arabs, the Croatian midfielder is almost nothing away from being signed by the Al Nassr. From the Inter de Milan They hope to close the transfer of the player for 23 million euros.
If the signing does not come true, the Brazilian could enter here Luis Gustavo of the Al Nassr or the Argentines Luciano Vietto of the al hilal and Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez of the Al Nassr.
The 34-year-old Argentine wears the jersey of the Al Shabab after having gone through different squads of the Old Continent as Seville, Valencia and the Atletico Madrid. It was in the 2018-19 season when he arrived on Arab soil, where he is already close to playing a hundred games.
Although his signing with the Al Nassrjournalist Fabrizio Romano affirms that the agreement is sealed between both parties so that the Moroccan leaves the Chelsea and join the team CR7. For now, all that remains is for the attacker to do the medical tests to be announced, although if the signing falls here the Spanish winger could enter Christian Tello.
Unfortunately, since he came to soccer in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese star has not been able to be champion, but that does not erase his great record throughout his career after having played with him Manchester Utd and real Madrid. It was on November 22, 2022 when El Bicho was announced as a player of Al Nassrwhere just in February he was named Player of the Month.
Without a doubt, the best center forward that the Arab league has is El Gato, who just recently took over the Golden Ball for his great achievements with Real Madrid. The World Cup was announced in a big way by the Al Ittihadwho just became the league champion.
