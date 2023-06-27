The Franco-Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly and the French N’Golo Kante They have already signed with clubs in said league, apart from others are about to become official, such as the Moroccan Hakim Ziyech and the Croatian Marcelo Brozóvicso it’s time to put together an ideal eleven with the signings of the Saudi League.

Kalidou Koulibaly (32|🇸🇳) is a NEW PLAYER for Al-Hilal, in exchange for €25 million and signs for the next three seasons. The defender leaves Chelsea and joins the Saudi football project.

The defender will wear the number ‘3’ and supposedly, the media indicates that the offer was almost 24 million euros.

The central defender was champion of the 2011 Under-21 Euro Cup and also defended the Spanish and villarreal.

N'Golo Kanté will play with Al Ittihad. Contract for the next four years. €25m per season

The midfielder decided to leave behind the Chelsea after seven seasons.

Rubén Neves sold himself and will join the Arab League at the age of 26

If the signing does not come true, the Brazilian could enter here Luis Gustavo of the Al Nassr or the Argentines Luciano Vietto of the al hilal and Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez of the Al Nassr.