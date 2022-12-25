The ideal team of the Liga MX during 2022

The year is about to end and this is a good time to remember the best moments of the Liga MX during this period. Atlas and Pachuca were the champion teams this year in Mexican soccer, each with their own style. Los Tuzos showed one of their best versions in years and reached two finals in a row.
This is the X| ideal of Liga MX players in 2022:
The Colombian goalkeeper from Atlas was a vital piece for the red and black team to achieve the long-awaited two-time championship. Vargas is, without a doubt, one of the safest and most complete goalkeepers in the entire Liga MX.
Kevin Alvarez is a reality. The young left-back from Pachuca had a crazy year in 2022. He reached two finals with the Tuzos and lifted the Apertura title, in addition to attending the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The veteran Argentine central defender had two seasons in 2022. Cabral was key for Pachuca to achieve super leadership in the Clausura and the title in the Apertura. Right now he is one of the best center backs in Liga MX.
The Argentine central defender from Atlas had a great tournament in the Clausura 2022 and helped his squad lift the two-time championship, a historic feat for the Foxes. Nervo is a guarantee of solidity in the background and claw.
The Santos Laguna right-back is 20 years old and is already a reality. He is solid on defense and adds very well to attack. His great level has led him to attract the attention of powerful teams in the MX League and also abroad.
‘Chiquito’ Sánchez is one of the players with the greatest projection for the coming years. The Pachuca midfielder consolidated himself in the first division and had a superlative performance. He was a cornerstone for the championship of the Hidalguense team.
Chávez is indisputably the best player in Liga MX right now. The 26-year-old Mexican midfielder showed a stellar level this last year and it was enough for him to earn a starting place in the Mexican National Team during the World Cup. His future points to European football.
The Mexican-American attacker had a great year. He earned a title with the Águilas del América and was even considered by the United States and Mexico teams for the World Cup.
The Colombian striker for Los Zorros played a very important role in achieving the two-time championship. Julián Quiñones is one of the deadliest attackers in Liga MX and 2022 was his year.
Ibáñez this year became the striker that Pachuca had been looking for since the departure of Franco Jara. The former Atlético de San Luis player is the piece that the Tuzos were missing to transcend and win a title. He was the scoring champion in the Apertura 2022.
Tigres did not have the expected performance in 2022, but André Pierre Gignac does not know how to fail. In the Clausura 2022 he was the scoring champion and in the Apertura 2022 he competed until the end to seek this distinction.
