The regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 has come to an end. These are the most outstanding players at this stage of the competition:
The Colombian goalkeeper, current Liga MX champion, continues to show his high level with the Foxes. This season, Vargas was once again a very important element for the Rojinegros and, without a doubt, he was the best goalkeeper of the competition in the regular phase.
Despite the fact that Cruz Azul had many ups and downs throughout the season, Pablo Aguilar was constant in the lower box of the Celeste Machine and provided solidity at all times. The Paraguayan, despite his seniority, is still one of the best in Liga MX.
The ‘Palermo’ is one of the great revelations of the season. The Pumas center-back showed a high level in Clausura 2022, which has already led him to be considered by the Mexican National Team. The 29-year-old player is finding the best version of himself in the UNAM team after a long journey through the Expansion League.
The young right back from Pachuca was the best in his position during this semester and raises his hand to be considered in the Tri. Álvarez played every game of the season and provided four assists.
This has been one of the best hires of the season. With a low profile, Jesús Angulo has become an important piece for Tigres. Whether as a center back or as a left back, the player from Atlas has shown a high level.
Toluca was a real nightmare in Clausura 2022, however, the Red Devils had one of the best players in Liga MX: Leonardo Fernández. With his goals, the Uruguayan midfielder helped to make up a little the terrible campaign of the Mexicans.
There are several Pachuca players who deserve a place in the eleven of the season. Among these could be Víctor Guzmán, Erick Sánchez or Avilés Hurtado. However, Luis Chavez earned this distinction with his contribution to the Tuzos’ offense and his momentum in the middle of the court.
The Chilean was slow to warm up with America, but the team was charged with the man in the second half of the championship. Valdés scored five goals and provided three assists in the season.
The Uruguayan striker helped Rayos get into the playoffs. The powerful attacker from Uruguay added nine goals and one assist in 14 games.
The Argentine striker was intractable in Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Nico Ibáñez scored nine goals and gave two assists in the season. He helped the Tuzos get the overall lead.
The 36-year-old striker is still at a high level. The French soccer player was the heart and engine of Tigres this season and finished the championship as scoring champion with 11 goals.
