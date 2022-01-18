FIFA unveiled all The Best awards. Robert Lewandowski was named the best player and also made the ideal team.
A super offensive team with great absences was chosen.
While Mendy won the best goalkeeper award, Donnarumma got into the ideal XI.
Ruben Dias continues with his high level and had a good season with Manchester City.
Bonucci was once again important in Juventus and key in the Italy that won the European Championship.
He arrived at Real Madrid and his signing went better than expected. Quick adaptation to be an indisputable.
Champion with Chelsea of the Champions League and with Italy of the European Championship. Unforgettable year.
N’Golo Kanté was one of the greatest figures for Chelsea, who lifted the Champions League. Extraordinary level.
Kevin De Bruyne remained among the best footballers in the world during 2021. He has already accustomed us to being among the best.
A very special year, in which he won the Copa América and left Barcelona for the first time in his career. He won the Ballon d’Or, but came second in The Best awards.
Robert Lewandowski was chosen as the best player in the world. He was the great figure of Bayern Munich and continued with his great scoring streak.
After an excellent season, he was chosen as the second 9 of the team. He won the arm wrestling match against Benzema.
Cristiano Ronaldo was recognized at the awards for his career and was among the best.
