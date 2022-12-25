Monday, December 26, 2022
The ideal team of players who find themselves without a team

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in Sports
0

The history of club football continues and in a fairly fast way. The next transfer window is very close and next, we will review a list of eleven players who are free or are about to run out of contract. The name that stands out the most among all of them is obviously that of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Daniel Petkovic

Danijel Petkovic/BSR Agency/GettyImages

Danijel Petkovic has been without a team since July 1. The Montenegrin goalkeeper ended his contract with French Angers and has not been on the pitch ever since.

santiago arias

Santiago Arias/Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Colombian winger Santiago Arias completed his contract with Atlético de Madrid and is free for future contacts. There are no transfer rumors, but surely the Colombian will reveal his next club very soon.

Edgar Le

Edgar Lé with Trabzonspor / Giampiero Sposito/GettyImages

The Portuguese central defender born in Ginea Bissau from Turkish Trabzonspor is another of those who is free and is being posted as a “low cost” option for a club that is urgently looking for a central defender.

Nikola Maksimovic

Nikola Maksimovic with Genoa from Italy / Getty Images/GettyImages

The 31-year-old Serbian is another of the players who is free for this transfer window. The player from Genoa is a very interesting option.

dannyrose

Danny Rose with Watford / Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The English winger from Watford is a very interesting option and is a free agent.

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk vs Medipol Basaksehir: Turkish Super Lig

Andrea Bertolacci with Kayserispor / Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

The pivot from Kayserispor is another of the players who would be free from a contract and available to negotiate soon. The Italian is 31 years old.

Atem Ben Arfa

Hatem Ben Arfa with Lille from Ligue 1 / Sylvain Lefevre/GettyImages

The French midfielder is very talented and with his offensive ability he is a very interesting option for a team that needs a midfielder with offensive capabilities.

Zakaria Labyad

Zakaria Labyad with Ajax from the Eredivise / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Moroccan from Ajax is another of those who would be available to soon negotiate with his future club. The 29-year-old midfielder is quite an interesting option.

nemanja radoja

Nemanja Radoja with Levante of Spain / Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The 29-year-old Serbian is another midfielder who enters this list of interesting players who do not have a contract and are open to negotiating their next move very soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal at the World Cup / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

After being involved in controversy after controversy with Manchester United, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, is released from contract and will surely find a team very soon.

Jose Salomon Rondon - Soccer Player

Salomón Rondón with Everton / Visionhaus/GettyImages

Venezuelan striker Salomón Rondón is one of the interesting options that are on the market as a free agent. The experienced forward ended his contract with Everton in England.

