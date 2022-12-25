The ideal team of players who find themselves without a team

The history of club football continues and in a fairly fast way. The next transfer window is very close and next, we will review a list of eleven players who are free or are about to run out of contract. The name that stands out the most among all of them is obviously that of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Danijel Petkovic has been without a team since July 1. The Montenegrin goalkeeper ended his contract with French Angers and has not been on the pitch ever since.
Colombian winger Santiago Arias completed his contract with Atlético de Madrid and is free for future contacts. There are no transfer rumors, but surely the Colombian will reveal his next club very soon.
The Portuguese central defender born in Ginea Bissau from Turkish Trabzonspor is another of those who is free and is being posted as a “low cost” option for a club that is urgently looking for a central defender.
The 31-year-old Serbian is another of the players who is free for this transfer window. The player from Genoa is a very interesting option.
The English winger from Watford is a very interesting option and is a free agent.
The pivot from Kayserispor is another of the players who would be free from a contract and available to negotiate soon. The Italian is 31 years old.
The French midfielder is very talented and with his offensive ability he is a very interesting option for a team that needs a midfielder with offensive capabilities.
The Moroccan from Ajax is another of those who would be available to soon negotiate with his future club. The 29-year-old midfielder is quite an interesting option.
The 29-year-old Serbian is another midfielder who enters this list of interesting players who do not have a contract and are open to negotiating their next move very soon.
After being involved in controversy after controversy with Manchester United, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, is released from contract and will surely find a team very soon.
Venezuelan striker Salomón Rondón is one of the interesting options that are on the market as a free agent. The experienced forward ended his contract with Everton in England.
