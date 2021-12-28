This has been the ideal XI of the best footballers outside of the 5 major leagues:
The Greek goalkeeper has found the best moment of his career at the perfect age. With 27 years he has settled completely in the Portuguese goal and is fixed in that of his country, which has remained close to entering the World Cup play-offs. He will have a litmus test in the second round of the Champions League against Ajax
After his tour of the Spanish league in Valladolid and Girona, the young man from Extremadura made the jump to Sporting Portugal in the summer of 2020. It was not bad for him as he became one of the sensations of the impeccable course of the lions. He has made the right back of the team his own and has become an absolute international, leaving very good feelings. A player with a very promising future.
Great discovery that Ajax made two and a half years ago with Lisandro Martínez. They took him out of Defense for just 7 million euros and right now he is worth almost 4 times more. He is the leader behind Ten Hag and has been proclaimed champion of the Copa América with an Argentina in which he is increasingly important. He turns 24 in three weeks.
One more year has passed and one more year that Tagliafico is still in the forefront. He is one of the pillars of Ajax that once again scares Europe and is immovable on the left side. He has been proclaimed champion of the Copa América with Argentina, a reward for his persistence and hard work.
It is rare that a player of Pablo Sarabia’s level is not in one of the big leagues. He has a brutal offensive quality and talent. It has even sounded this winter to reinforce Real Madrid and the truth is that it does not seem like a bad signing to me. The European Championship he did with Spain was very good and the team improved with his entry into the XI. He’s a pretty underrated player
One of the young people who has grown the most this year on the continent is Gravenberch. He is only 19 years old but he is already an essential piece in that Ajax that wants to repeat the title in Holland and amazes in the Champions League. He went to the Eurocup with his team and it is the future (and present) of the oranje
The importation of Latin American talent into Porto has always been successful. Falcao, James, Hulk, Herrera, … For years one of the owners of the center of the field is Tecatito Corona. The pity for him is that he could not win the Gold Cup in the summer, but his season has been very good
Impressive 2021 that Luis Díaz has carried out with Porto and with the Colombian team. A pity that the Portuguese were left out of the eighth of the Champions League on the last day, because it was nice to see it. 12 goals in 15 league games confirm his level. The logical thing is that at almost 25 years old, a more powerful team will take him away. Same this winter
Young player, with overflow, Portuguese, …. a classic in recent decades at Sporting Lisbon, which this season won the league almost two decades after the previous one. It has been essential in the Champions League for the lions to get into the round of 16, with 4 goals and 3 assists in only 4 games.
Red Bull production continues to pay off. The latest revelation from Salzburg has come from Germany. At just 19 years old, Adeyemi has been key for the team to reach the second round of the Champions League for the first time in its history. He looks like he has little left in the Austrian league
Without a doubt, the African striker has been the great sensation of this 2021 outside the big leagues. He came to Ajax in the summer from West Ham and especially in the Champions League, he has left his mark: 10 goals in the group stage, where the Ajaccied have made their mark. He scored in all 6 games. Brutal.
