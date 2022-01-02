We are already in 2022 and from now on there are many players who can negotiate with other teams, as their contract ends this year. Some could renew with their respective clubs in the coming months, but others are clear that they will leave their team and sign another free. We are going to make a lineup with the most interesting players.
There is seldom an opportunity for France’s starting goalkeeper to go free, and for now it is. Lloris has not yet renewed with Tottenham and at 35 years old, he still has some seasons at a high level.
The German center-back is important at Bayern, but they have not yet reached an agreement. They will probably reach an agreement in the next few months, but in the meantime, you can negotiate with other teams.
The Chelsea center-back has been one of the best, or the best, center-back of 2021. He rejected a renewal offer and everything indicates that he will go to Real Madrid, although Chelsea have not given him up for lost yet.
The German international defender ends his contract and could go to a team of higher level than Gladbach.
The African midfielder is one of the most desired players in Europe. His explosion has been accompanied by a great moment for Milan, which makes him shine even more. It is free and has very great equipment offers.
Pogba has not been happy at Manchester United, and after several seasons wanting to leave, he will finally be able to do so when his contract expires this year. PSG and Juventus are the teams closest to being hired.
The Croatian and Real Madrid have a good harmony and could reach an agreement to renew in the coming months. The main discrepancy is that Modric wants to renew for two years, while the white team offers only one.
Porto has managed to retain this versatile player for several seasons, but finally the Mexican ends his contract this year and will be able to leave. There will be no shortage of offers, especially from teams looking for an offensive lane.
The “noodle” ends the contract and can choose a destination. It is rumored that at 33 years old he could choose a golden retirement in Asia, but he can still offer several years at a top level like the one he has shown in 2021 both at PSG and in the Copa América.
In the decline of Juventus, the Italian team could lose Dybala if they fail to renew him. The Argentine will be able to negotiate with any team as he will have offers of the largest.
The moment that all Real Madrid was waiting for has arrived. Mbappé is finally free to negotiate and Real Madrid will not wait to present an offer to secure the signing of the Frenchman who ends his contract with PSG.
