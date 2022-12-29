2022 is coming to an end and we say goodbye to a year with unforgettable moments in our beloved Argentine soccer.
Although everything seems to have been far away due to the madness that was experienced in the World Cup, it is a good time to choose our ideal team. Curiosity? There are no River players on the list.
Agustín Rossi was the best goalkeeper of the year and surpassed Franco Armani. Determinant in the titles of Boca.
The best right-back was Leo Godoy, who has been very regular at Estudiantes.
Adonis Frías said goodbye to Argentine soccer as a figure in Defense and Justice. He was close to going to Boca, but he will play in 2023 in León de México.
Lucas Merolla had a great personal year and was a figure in Huracán. His level put him on the radar of the country’s greats.
Frank Fabra was once again the best left back of the year. He had games in which he was decisive.
His best year as a footballer. One of the best that Racing had in the year.
Franco Cristaldo had the best year of his career and his good level led to his being transferred to Brazilian football. Deserved.
Brahian Aleman was responsible for the illusion of Gymnastics in the local championship. Great level and several great goals.
The appearance of 2022. It was decisive in the Boca title. Villa won the place in this 11.
Enzo Copetti was one of the scorers of the year and was one of Racing’s figures. Gago’s team key card.
Mateo Retegui was intractable and was the scorer of 2022. A superlative level and growth that seems to have no ceiling.
