The Colombian goalkeeper took to the field of the Azteca Stadium in a big way, making showy saves, thus avoiding the goal at his door.

In the game against the Águilas del América, the defender scored a real goal, by lowering the ball from his chest and volleying the ball on, beating Guillermo Ochoa.

Likewise, he put the cherry on the cake, scoring the dressing room goal, just one minute into the game.

The ‘Cachorro’ broke his heart on the field of play, and the reward took time, but it came, when he scored the equalizer for Monterrey in the agony of the game against Cruz Azul.

He did not get tired of going up and down throughout the match; in addition to sending dangerous services to the area.

The youth midfielder fought each of the balls as if they were the last. He kept an eye on stocks and everything paid off nicely.

If he continues with that pace of play, it should not surprise us that in the next leg market he is one of the ‘big fish’ in the league.

The midfielder was the one who opened the scoring and from then on came the gale of the necaxistas.

The midfielder has played 3 games, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.

In the game against Mazatlán FC, he was the one who led the team to the comeback and cooperated with an annotation from eleven steps, thus adding his second goal in three games.

The Uruguayan attacker wants to continue scoring in order to return to the top positions for those from Aguascalientes.

The Frenchman put in an assist and scored the second of the afternoon from the penalty spot, thus sealing the 1-2,