The third day in Mexican soccer came to an end. In the football week there were elements that, thanks to their dedication and commitment on the field, earned a place in our ideal eleven of the week.
Here we present the 11 best soccer players of date 3 in the Closing Tournament 2022. True team!
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The best goalkeeper on matchday 3 of the competition was the goalkeeper of the Atlas Foxes Camilo Vargas.
The Colombian goalkeeper took to the field of the Azteca Stadium in a big way, making showy saves, thus avoiding the goal at his door.
The right side of the Atlas, Diego Barbosa, continues to raise his hand to be summoned by coach Gerardo Martino to the Mexican team.
In the game against the Águilas del América, the defender scored a real goal, by lowering the ball from his chest and volleying the ball on, beating Guillermo Ochoa.
In the central defense one of the most outstanding was Andres Mosquera. The center back was used thoroughly and was a wall in the lower part of the Panzas Verdes del León team.
Likewise, he put the cherry on the cake, scoring the dressing room goal, just one minute into the game.
Another of the central defenders who could not fail to appear in our top of the best eleven of the day is Cesar Montes.
The ‘Cachorro’ broke his heart on the field of play, and the reward took time, but it came, when he scored the equalizer for Monterrey in the agony of the game against Cruz Azul.
On the side, the Uruguayan footballer Maximiliano Olivera he played a good role in the victory of the Bravos de Juárez against Atlético San Luis.
He did not get tired of going up and down throughout the match; in addition to sending dangerous services to the area.
The player Jeremy Marquez It was a fundamental piece for the victory of the Atlas Foxes in their visit against America.
The youth midfielder fought each of the balls as if they were the last. He kept an eye on stocks and everything paid off nicely.
If he continues with that pace of play, it should not surprise us that in the next leg market he is one of the ‘big fish’ in the league.
Chilean midfielder angelo aros It was an important part for Necaxa to do the feat by beating Santos as a visitor.
The midfielder was the one who opened the scoring and from then on came the gale of the necaxistas.
what to say about Carlos Rodriguez? The Cruz Azul player was once again one of the men of the match in the draw against Monterrey. Although it is true that in the end the team lost their minds and tied when they were up on the scoreboard, the man who can be rescued is ‘Charly’.
The midfielder has played 3 games, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.
Football player leonardo fernandez is living his second wind defending the jersey of the Red Devils of Toluca.
In the game against Mazatlán FC, he was the one who led the team to the comeback and cooperated with an annotation from eleven steps, thus adding his second goal in three games.
The front Rodrigo Aguirre He dispatched with the big spoon and got a double in the 4-1 win against Santos Laguna by Rayos del Necaxa.
The Uruguayan attacker wants to continue scoring in order to return to the top positions for those from Aguascalientes.
Once again the striker Andre-Pierre Gignac He was once again the one who led the Tigres team to victory, this time in the felines’ comeback against the Pumas, a club that was once again the target of the French attacker.
The Frenchman put in an assist and scored the second of the afternoon from the penalty spot, thus sealing the 1-2,
#ideal #team #matchday #Clausura #Tournament
Leave a Reply