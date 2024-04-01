The hobby of America club He never stops demanding the board and his own players, so in the midst of the vast squad they have for the Closing 2024there is an element that little by little has begun to generate controversy due to its wasted opportunities.
Is about Illian Hernandezthe striker of just 23 years old, who arrived on loan from Pachuca to fulfill the role of being the substitute for Henry Martin when a break is necessary; However, after the first months in Coapahis role has left much to be desired among the fans.
Despite his youth, everything seems to indicate that he will hardly continue with the America if he maintains the same level, especially now that he suffered a muscle injury in the few minutes he played against saint Louis.
In the closest environment to America club, there is a name that is beginning to sound like an alternative for Illian Hernández. Is about Luis Amarillathe 28-year-old Paraguayan striker who plays in Mazatlan FCwho has accumulated 10 goals in 30 games with the cannon team.
From Eagle Passion They begin to press for the possibility that Luis Amarilla He could be the ideal reinforcement to become a new América footballer, as he has the numbers and profile to remain as Henry's natural replacement when necessary.
The specialized portal of Transfermarkt is valued at Luis Amarilla in little more than 2 million dollarsan affordable figure for the American team in case they need to bet on another forward, but his role as a foreigner could make the operation difficult.
Yellow came to Mazatlan FC from Minnesota United, where he spent just a year and a half and scored 15 goals in 61 games. He previously had moments of inconsistency between Velez Sarsfield and the Quito University Sports League.
