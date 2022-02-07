The starting lineup included 4 Arab players, including 3 Egyptians and a Moroccan, while the reserve list included 4 Arabs, two Egyptians, a Moroccan and a player from the Comoros Islands.

The starting list consisted of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Mohamed Abdel Moneim (Egypt), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Salou Cisse (Senegal) to defend, Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Nambalis Mendy (Senegal) and Ibrahim Toure (Burkina Faso). For the midfield, Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) for attack.

As for the list of substitutes, Andre Onana, Collins Faye, Andre Anguise, Toko Ekambi (Cameroon), Mahmoud Hamdi El Wench and Ahmed Fattouh (Egypt), Sofiane Boufal (Morocco), Kalidou Coulibaly and Famara Didheo (Senegal), Youssef Machangama (Comoros), and Bertrand Traoré (Burkina). Faso).

The two lists were controversially emptied of Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abu Gabal (Gabasky), who brilliantly saved 5 penalties and a penalty shootout, after he had a golden opportunity to prove himself against the background of the injury of the main goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy in the round of 16 against Côte d’Ivoire.