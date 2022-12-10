Steering wheel, seat and pedals. This is how you approach the setup for sim racing properly!

Last week we let you know which digital racing game to choose. Today we look at the equipment you actually want to have in your home.

The ideal setup depends on which category and what your goal is in sim racing. Simulators have been created for every class and every type of racing. This is of course different for every person, which is why we have made a list of the best (affordable) options for you in collaboration with the KNAF-Digital experts.

For example, do you play Gran Turismo? Then you want a setup that supports many categories and not just GT or Formula cars. Due to the diversity in the game, it is therefore better to have a simulator that is comfortable for both Formula cars and GT3 or GT4s. A good balance is therefore very important.

We also look at an ideal iRacing setup. iRacing is not only focused on GT, but also has a large number of LMP and Open wheel cars.

Gran Turismo setup

Cockpit

Playseat Evolution Alcantara! The Playseat Evolution Alcantara is a fairly cheap sim racing cockpit that mainly supports GT-Racing. But with the right material it can also be seen as a Formula or LMP cockpit. The Playseat Evolution is a practical simulator with many possibilities for adjustments. This allows the simulator to be adjusted to different sizes and is therefore suitable for tall, short or young and old. Depending on the seller, prices start at around 300 euros.

Hardware

The Logitech G29 remains irresistible for a budget-range setup. With its built-in gearing force feedback system, the steering wheel is almost a classic with the necessary quality. The pedals are not the best on the market, but they are good enough to push the limits on the virtual track. Unfortunately, the G29 has no option to replace different steering wheels, but there are several reliable open wheel mods available on the internet. With three pedals you can also easily turn your manual BMW around the bend. The G29 has been around for many years and you can purchase it for about 245 euros.

iRacing setup

In addition to Gran Turismo 7, you naturally have more games such as iRacing. iRacing is not only focused on GT or passenger cars, but also on the simulation of the open wheel, LMPs and other racing categories. That is why it is extra important for iRacing to switch between the correct positions.

Cockpit

The F-GT-lite cockpit is a brand new budget-friendly cockpit released by Next Level Racing. As the name says, you can set up this sim setup in different positions.Next Level itself shows five different positions. Four different formula positions and a GT position. So perfect for a change! This sim setup is also adjustable in length and suitable for both young and old. Cost you about 250 euros.

Hardware

The Thrustmaster T300 is a favorite in the sim racing community alongside the G29. With its belt-driven force feedback system, it gives a nice and clear feel for the car on the track. The pedals are also a success, with various options to adjust your feedback from the pedals, the T300 is a good quality hardware option.

You also have the option to change different steering wheels with the easy release system. For example, you can replace a Formula 1 steering wheel with a GT steering wheel. Thrustmaster has a number of options for different F1 or LMP steering wheels. We therefore recommend the TM-Open Wheel version of Thrustmaster. This type of wheel has a good balance between Open Wheel and LMP. You already have a T300 RS for 365 euros.

Money is no object?

Nice of course, the above options with a budget. But what if money is no object? Even then we have a strong recommendation for you.

Referox-RF-V

Referox is a new Dutch company that focuses on ultimate motion simulators. With the self-designed motion technique of Referox, the simulator provides an intense and realistic feeling, you feel every movement or bump immediately! Not only in your arms, but also in your back, shoulders and legs!

Due to the handmade monocoque chassis, this is perhaps the most realistic simulator available in Europe. So if you have some left in your wallet? Then this brand new simulator is highly recommended. Prices start at 25,000 euros. Well, that’s a different cake!

