In the past, people were more likely to die from anesthesia than from surgery. Is there an ideal anesthesia today and how does it affect lifespan?

Anesthesiologist and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Andrey Kornienko has refuted many common myths about anesthesia and does not fully agree with the claim that each anesthesia procedure shortens life by several years, as reported by the newspaper “Russia Today”.

“This is an illusion,” he says. “First, how do you calculate how long a person lives, what is the cause of their death, and how does anesthesia affect that?”

According to him, if we talk about the ideal method of anesthesia, experts prefer to follow the following rule: each patient receives his own anesthesia, depending on his condition, the size and duration of the surgical operation he is undergoing.

It should be noted that the term “anesthesia” means loss of sensation, and is used to define a condition artificially induced by a drug agent, characterized by the absence of pain with the loss or preservation of other types of sensitivity at the same time in a patient undergoing surgery. There is general anesthesia and local anesthesia.

General anesthesia forces the patient to sleep during the surgery without feeling any pain. In the case of local anesthesia, the patient remains awake while the surgery is performed on a certain part of the body.