Faithful to their custom, the UANL Tigers are going to close a transfer market with the incorporation of a great player for their ranks, in the last hours it transpired that the arrival of the Argentine attacker, Nicholas Ibanezis practically on track and only details remain so that in the next few hours the arrival of the Apertura 2022 scoring champion with 11 goals becomes official.
Precisely on matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the feline team received the Tuzos de Pachuca at ‘El Volcán’ where the South American striker was not present and thus, the current Mexican soccer champion was thrashed 4-1.
The board of directors of San Nicolás de los Garza was in search of a top-class striker in the market and before the refusal of Rafael Santos Borréthey went with everything for the Argentine player.
“My representative is taking care of the matter. I am calm, thinking about the game and we will see how everything turns out. Obviously, who would not like to play in one of the big teams here in Mexico (alluding to Tigres), It would be something nice, my agent is already looking at that topic”
– Nicolas Ibanez.
Finally, it will be a matter of hours to see ‘Nico‘ Sheathed in the auriazules colors as a new reinforcement and for this reason, we show you what could be the ideal lineup of Diego Cocca with the arrival of the 28-year-old.
Lineup Tigres UANL (4-3-3) | Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo; Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán; Nicolás Ibáñez, André-Pierre Gignac and Javier Aquino.
