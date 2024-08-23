Next Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the UANL Tigers will receive a visit from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday two of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of Tigres UANL, on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario stadium. The only goal of that match was scored by André-Pierre Gignac, from the penalty spot.
Gerardo Torrado was just announced as the Tigres team’s sports director, and the ‘U’ of Nuevo León made two unexpected signings, before the closing of registrations. They are the former player of the Máquina Celeste of Cruz Azul Rafael Guerrero, who plays as a central defender, and Osvaldo Rodríguez, who plays as a left back, becoming the direct competition of Jesús Angulo to be part of the starting eleven of the feline team.
In addition to these signings, we can add Joaquim, who comes from Santos of Brazil, and Fernando Tapia, from Gallos Blancos del Querétaro. These four reinforcements were presented this afternoon, in an event that had not taken place since Tigres signed the French Florian Thauvin.
Although Tigres has one of the best squads in the Mexican league, many of its fans seem to have been left with a bad taste in their mouths, or with the feeling that they could have made a better signing.
For the peace of mind of the fans, it is important to remind them that the registrations have not yet closed. Therefore, Tigres could still add interesting elements, such as Maxi Aráujo or Nicolás Capaldo. In this article, we will share with you what the ideal Tigres lineup would be if they close their last transfer rumors in this Apertura 2024.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Joaquim and Osvaldo Rodriguez
Midfielders: Maxi Araujo, Nicolas Capaldo, Fernando Gorriaran and Marcelo Flores
Attacking midfielder: Juan Brunetta
Front: André-Pierre Gignac
