The ideal line-up of Marcelo Gallardo’s River (2014-2022)

Marcelo Gallardo will no longer be River’s coach and the memories of everything lived in these eight years will remain.
A lot of footballers passed by and here we chose the ideal team.
Although he had two great goalkeepers, Franco Armani has a little advantage over Marcelo Barovero. His arrival in 2018 was key to a dream year.
Gonzalo Montiel wins the arm wrestling match in our opinion against Gabriel Mercado. He reached a superlative level and was the protagonist of great matches.
Jonatan Maidana is the center-back par excellence of this cycle. Winner of the two Copa Libertadores and one of the highest emblems.
Ramiro Funes Mori reached a fantastic level in 2015 and formed an impenetrable duo with Maidana. He beats Pinola in our opinion.
Milton Casco is another of the great players of the cycle and he earned a place in the ideal team. Because of what he won and because of the continuity over time. Vangioni deserves special mention of him.
Carlos Sánchez was fundamental in the first stage, author of key goals and excellent performances.
Leonardo Ponzio is the great captain of Marcelo Gallardo. Another who was the protagonist of the two Copa Libertadores.
Enzo Pérez could not miss this team. Hero in Madrid and protagonist of unforgettable nights.
Ignacio Fernández was one of the best players that Gallardo directed and he came up with a fantastic version.
The Pity Martínez could not miss. Because he appeared in the most important moments, for his goals against Boca and for his unforgettable run at the Bernabéu. How crazy he is!
The forward position was difficult, but we stayed for Julián Álvarez. He was the one who reached the highest level and he had to be part of the 2018 Libertadores in the final at the Bernabéu. He was close to being the top scorer of the cycle (behind Borré)
