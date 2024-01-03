The first half of the season comes to an end, and with it numerous performances by players who have stood out in this first phase of LaLiga. The Spanish domestic competition has a roster of footballers of a superlative level that makes it a great football attraction anywhere in the world. Teams like Girona or Las Palmas have surprised and have stood out in these first months of competition, while others like Real Sociedad have consolidated a project that has been going on for a long time, being one of the most important not only at the level of our country. , but also at the European level.
Below we bring you the ideal eleven of players who have stood out the most in LaLiga in this first half of the season, without counting Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid:
The Spanish goalkeeper has become one of the revelations of LaLiga this season. Being the goalkeeper who prevents the most goals in the category, he has shown signs of his abilities between the sticks, with great interventions that have surprised the spectators. One of those responsible for Las Palmas' good moment in the competition.
Although he plays as a winger in Girona, it is necessary to place him in this eleven given his great season and his ability to reach the baseline. With five assists he has contributed greatly to the team's scoring efficiency.
Noted for his great ball delivery, the player from Equatorial Guinea is a key piece in García Pimienta's football. To his defensive ability he adds great ball control and a wonderful touch on the ball, which makes him a very complete center back for the Canary Islands team.
The international defender for Spain is life insurance at the back, and forms one of the best pairings in LaLiga with his teammate Zubeldia. Expeditious when cutting, he stands out for his speed and his ability to go head first. One of the best centre-backs in the competition.
The Real Madrid youth squad has become a fixture in Michel's lineups. His defensive level, together with his associative capacity, have turned him into a real dagger on the left wing.
The axis of the Royal Society. The player through whom all the balls pass. Indispensable in Imanol's team, this season he has added scoring effectiveness to all of his qualities, since he has scored four goals in LaLiga this year, which makes him a total midfielder.
The Spanish player has become a key piece in the Canarian team. After overcoming a serious illness that kept him off the playing field for a long time, the midfielder has returned to his best form, and is one of those responsible for Las Palmas' good form.
The Japanese player is one of the greatest talents in our league. After some not very successful assignments, he has finally found his place in San Sebastián. With six goals and three assists, and a high dribbling ability, he is one of the most outstanding players of the season.
The Brazilian player is one of the great revelations of this season. With great dribbling ability and a lot of speed, he has become a high-level asset on the left wing of Michel's team, distributing a large number of assists and being a differential in every game for the Catalan team.
The Ukrainian striker is one of the main reasons why Girona is fighting for LaLiga at this point in the season. With 11 goals in the competition, he is among the top scorers, being a forward with great physical and scoring abilities.
The former Real Madrid Spanish forward has established himself this year as one of the great forwards in LaLiga. With 12 goals, he has become a killer in the area for Getafe, and everything that comes his way turns into a goal. He is at a superlative level currently.
