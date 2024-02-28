For all video game lovers, the Nintendo Switch Oled is a choice that guarantees guaranteed entertainment every day. With more than 500 games that are divided into 21 categories, highlighting the Action and Adventure genre, This console is the perfect companion for beginner and expert gamers alike.

At Coppel and Sam's Club, two well-known stores, you can find exclusive discounts on the Nintendo Switch Oled 64 GB Neon Blue and Red console, an ideal gift For all gamers if you are a fan of video games, and want to take this technological item to any corner.

At Sam's Club, with a starting price of $9,205, you can now purchase it for only $6,801 with the 6 Months No Interest option. Additionally, if you pay with a debit card, save 2.25% so you can enjoy this Switch that stands out for its portable and desktop use, offering maximum comfort to enjoy your favorite games anywhere.

Meanwhile, in the department store based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, you can buy the Nintendo Switch Oled 64 GB Neon Blue and Red Console, which had an initial price of $6,960, is now available for $5,499. In addition to this, Coppel gives you the opportunity to “small payments.”

Features of the Nintendo Switch Oled 64 GB Neon Blue and Red:

⦿ Special Joy-con: The Joy-con have buttons to take screenshots and an infrared camera for additional functions.

⦿ Ample Storage: With a 64 GB hard drive, store applications, photos, videos and more to have everything you need in one place.

⦿ Powerful Performance: Equipped with an 8-core processor and a graphics processor, it provides agile responses and fluid transitions in high definition.

⦿ Complete Connectivity: USB port, HDMI output and ability to connect to the internet via wireless or wired LAN (TV mode).

⦿ OLED Screen: 7-inch OLED capacitive touch screen for an immersive visual experience.

⦿ Battery Life: Approximately 4.5 to 9 hours, allowing you to enjoy your games for longer.