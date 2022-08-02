The 2022 Women’s Eurocup culminated and with it it brought the recognitions for the best players of the tournament and the best XI of the tournament has just been announced. Here we show you the eleven soccer players recognized by UEFA as the best of Euro 2022.
The England goalkeeper was crucial in England conceding just two goals in the entire tournament. Definitely, Earps shined under the sticks and became a key piece for the team.
Gwinn did a good job and dominated his flank throughout the tournament and even had an assist in all six of his games.
The woman who played every minute of the tournament and was a defensive wall gets recognition as the best central defender along with Hegering from Germany
Hegering was key for Germany to leave the tournament with 4 games without conceding, except for France in the semifinal and the two received in the final that ended up giving England the title.
The only French player on the list, the winger played in all 5 games that France played in the tournament and had a couple of assists.
Lena Oberdorf was one of the most solid that Germany had in midfield and managed to get an assist in all 5 games she played with the Germans.
Without a doubt, Walsh was the best of the English midfield and one of the best players in the tournament, as she did an excellent job creating and giving play to her teammates and had 3 assists in the 6 games she played.
Aitana managed to transfer her good moment with Barcelona to the European Championship because in the 4 games she played with Spain she scored a goal and was the creator of all the Spanish danger plays.
Buhl was important for the creation of the German game and during the 4 games he played he managed to score once and provide an assist.
Alexandra Popp was at it for you with Mead and also managed to break a record of five games in a row scoring, however, she fell short as the best scorer of the tournament.
The top scorer in the tournament could not be missing from the ideal XI, as Mead scored 6 goals and 5 assists, consecrating herself as the best player in the entire tournament.
