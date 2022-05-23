With the culmination of the tournament this weekend after Lyon won their eighth cup against FC Barcelona, UEFA brought this edition of the UEFA Women’s Champions League to an end and, as is tradition, it closes with the ideal eleven of the season where, obviously, the players from Lyon and Barcelona predominated,
The XI, made up of Christiane Endler, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Wendy Renard, María León, Selma Bacha, Aitana Bonmatí, Patricia Guijarro, Amandine Henry, Alexia Putellas, Ada Hegerberg and Marie Katoto, clearly shows us that most of the players were representatives French, being a total of 6 soccer players from the champions and one more from Paris-Saint Germain, that is, 7 of 11 players.
In addition to her inclusion in the ideal XI of the season, Alexia Putellas was named the player of the season after having led the individual scoring table and having been one of the most decisive players in the tournament and the banner of Barcelona on each date they played. . A great tournament for Alexia despite not being able to take the title.
The young winger of 21 years, Selma Bacha, was included in the ideal XI of the tournament and also recognized as the best young player of the season. Well, with Lyon she has become an important piece and a player who begins to make a difference whenever she is on the pitch.
Despite her young age, lifting a UEFA Champions League is nothing new for Selma, because at 21, she has been European champion four times since her arrival in Lyon in 2017. Proving that, although she has a whole career ahead of her , Selma knows perfectly what it is to enjoy European glory.
