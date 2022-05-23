? Introducing the 2021/22 #UWCL ???? ?? ??? ??????, selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel! ? ? Who would make your starting XI? #UWCLfinal — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) May 23, 2022

Despite her young age, lifting a UEFA Champions League is nothing new for Selma, because at 21, she has been European champion four times since her arrival in Lyon in 2017. Proving that, although she has a whole career ahead of her , Selma knows perfectly what it is to enjoy European glory.