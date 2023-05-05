The Tigres team suffered a painful disaster when they were eliminated from the Concachampions at the hands of the Lion. Now, they know that there is no tomorrow, and they will look to throw all the meat on the grill to get their ticket to the quarterfinals when they face Puebla on Sunday.
Although the Closing is not yet over, names of the possible ups and downs for the following semester are already beginning to sound. Here we present you what would be the starting lineup with the names that have sounded to reach the team.
PO: Nahuel Guzman – The Argentine Nahuel Guzmán will continue in the goal. Despite the fact that he continues to be involved in controversy due to his behavior when he was eliminated from the Concachampions, no one doubts his abilities under the goal.
LI: Jesus Angulo – In the left lane is the national team Jesús Angulo. In this tournament he had moments with chiaroscuro, although it is one of the strong cards that those in long pants have.
DC: Samir De Souza – No one other than Samir De Souza could appear at the center. The Brazilian defender has done things well since he joined the team, so he will continue to be the undisputed starter.
DC: Igor Lichnovsky – Despite the fact that he has alternated ownership with Diego Reyes, the Chilean soccer player has the upper hand to stay in the feline team from the start.
RHP: Jesus Garza – What about Jesus Garza? Undoubtedly, one of the best young wingers of the moment. The footballer has shown that he has the level to continue in ownership and is expected to continue in the eleven for the next tournament.
MC: Richard Sanchez – Although the Paraguayan from America has a current contract, there is the possibility for those of the ‘U’ to throw the house out the window and bet on their services. With the imminent departures of Pizarro and Carioca, it will be necessary to reinforce the midfield.
MC: Fernando Gorriarán – Although it is true that the injuries have not ended up leaving him alone, the Uruguayan wants to be ready and at a better level for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, where he will be one of the coach’s key pieces.
MO: Sebastian Cordova – Gradually Sebastián Córdova has been resuming his level of play and today he is one of the best in Tigres. Only something extraordinary could cause him to go to the bench in the next contest.
ED: Luis Quinones – Although it is true that his departure has been announced for a couple of tournaments, the reality is that Quiñones continues to be that different man that Tigres has. Facer, gambeter, goalscorer, that is why it is expected that he will not leave the club and continue in the starting eleven.
CD: Santos Borre – Since last tournament, there has been talk of the interest of the Tigres board in the Colombian striker. Currently, the 27-year-old striker is a member of Eintracht and the offer for his signing could begin again.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – Accompanying the coffee grower is club legend and star André-Pierre Gignac. The ‘Big Mac’ is one of a kind, and despite his 37 years, he still has a lot going on.
