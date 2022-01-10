This is the best possible XI that can be formed with the players who will play the Africa Cup 2022:
The Senegalese goalkeeper was not as well known before joining Chelsea last summer. It has been key for those of Tuchel to win the Champions League and has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Without a doubt it is the ideal for this XI
Achraf has shown in the last 4 years that he is undoubtedly one of the best full-backs in the world. His depth in attack, his quality and his physical power are matched by few footballers in his position today. The Paris Saint Germain player is one of the great weapons of Morocco, where he is already indisputable in his first year.
At only 22 years old, it is one of the most important future power plants in the world. He has been international since 2016 with Burkina Faso and one of its great assets, in a humble selection. At Bayern Leverkusen he has multiplied his value by almost 10 in just 1 and a half years at the club and the greats of Europe are already setting their sights on him.
For me, Senegal has the best squad in the competition. Koulibaly has been showing a sensational level for years at Napoli, which this year is back in the fight for Serie A due to a large part of the center-back’s fault. He has a forcefulness and a category behind that make him the best of the tournament in this position
Senegal’s defense is undoubtedly world-class. Diallo occupies the other side, and is also a Paris Saint Germain player like Achraf. A lot of physical display but also a good player in defensive tasks, he brings a lot of balance to the team.
Another discovery of the ‘EuroLeicester’, although seeing the foxes so high is already common in the Premier. He is a player who has multiplied his value a lot in recent years and one of the great stars of a favorite like Nigeria. He is the ideal pivot for this team of cracks
It is one of the key pieces of the resurgence of Milan, which is fighting with its eternal rival Serie A after many years of drought. He gives strength and meaning to the midfield and in Ivory Coast he has been one of the great stars for a long time. He ends contract this summer and half Europe is behind him.
Without a doubt, Mané is one of the great African players in history. At Liverpool he has been differential in recent years, hand in hand with Klopp and creating a stellar trident. He has won it all with the Reds and has amazing speed, technique and work capacity, as well as scoring. Unmissable in this XI
Without a doubt the best African player in recent times is Salah. He has recovered his best version this season at Liverpool and that is saying. The options Egypt may have basically go through it. He has just been nominated for The Best Award alongside Messi and Lewandowski. The biggest star of this lineup.
Sevilla have lost several players because of this African Cup and the majority are from Morocco. Surely the footballer who is most missed is En-Nesyri, a goal man with enormous power and speed. The Moroccan squad also has a great level thanks to players like him.
We could not leave without including in this XI the great revelation of this year’s Champions League. 10 goals for Ajax in the group stage, after scoring in every game. A striker who is showing himself to the world and who will be one of the players to be taken into account more in the competition.
