Today at 90min we wanted to bring you the eleven of the best players who will be free to negotiate with any club in the next month of January:
The Manchester United goalkeeper is holding a pulse with the board based on his renewal. The Mancunians seek to replace him in the market.
The Wolves player has not yet managed to succeed in a great team. His time in Spain and England has been moderately disappointing.
One of the great wonders behind this Inter Milan. They will seek to renew him by all means.
If he continues without renewing with the Basque team, many teams from the national league championship will appear with the intention of taking over his services. Barça, the main candidate.
Xavi Hernández has already said that the intention of the culé team is to renew Marcos Alonso. He will use it as a winger and a center back.
The Chelsea player no longer enjoys the level he showed the world in recent seasons. He still is an important defensive bastion.
Toni Kroos will continue at Real Madrid except for surprise. The German still has a lot of football to offer at the Santiago Bernabéu.
In the same way as his teammate, Luka Modric has earned the right to decide on his future at the white entity. Cult player, footballer for history.
They have been relating him in recent months with a possible transfer to FC Barcelona. Xavi Hernández has confirmed that he would be delighted to receive Marco in his ranks.
The reigning Ballon d’Or champion has not had a placid start to the season. Even so, it is difficult to think that Karim Benzema could leave Real Madrid in June.
The best for the end. The best player in history will end his contract with PSG in June 2023. He has a clause that would renew his contractual relationship with the Parisian entity for one more season under the same conditions. FC Barcelona and Inter Miami on the lookout.
