Real Madrid and Manchester City play a place in the Champions League final. The first leg will be a clash of two different styles and two successful coaches. Ancelotti has revitalized a team that last season and with difficult opponents in all the qualifiers (PSG, City, Chelsea and Liverpool) managed to lift the Fourteenth. The one who gives Madrid for dead does not know its history or its Champions DNA. His rival, Guardiola’s Manchester City, is a practically perfect machine. He polished his lack of forcefulness with a predator from the area like Haaland and, beyond the style, he has found alternatives to the short pass to create play.

An eleven for a Champions League semifinal requires many carats on the pitch. The selection of each player in the eleven has been made with the ELO score assigned by BeSoccer Pro. This is a system that establishes the value that a player possesses taking into account variables such as rivals, goals, assists, states of form and competitions. Its use is widespread in sports both in FIFA to form its world ranking and in chess.

