The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Colombiasoccer fans are also eager to see their team, which will participate in the event to be held in Australia and New Zealand, of the July 20 to August 20, 2023.
The Colombian women’s team has only played two World Cups: Germany 2011, when they were eliminated in the group stage), and Canada 2015when he managed to qualify for the round of 16 Reach the Australia and New Zealand 2023 contest in a great moment, since he does it after achieving the runner-up in the 2022 Women’s Copa América. We review their probable XI, commanded by Nelson Abadía.
Catalina Pérez will be in the Colombian goal. The goalkeeper saves at Avai and is the undisputed starter in the goal.
He plays for América de Cali and has already earned his place on the right side of the rear where he is the undisputed starter.
He wears the number 20 and represents the Colombian team while working for the Gremio de Brasil. She will play in the center of defense.
It can be lateral or central, in this case it will be used in the center of the rear although as the tournament progresses we can see it in other positions. He is a member of the Royal Society of Spain.
The number 3 currently plays for América de Cali in her native country and will be the one who starts on the left-handed side.
“The coaching staff has had time to analyze the rivals and we are varying to have alternatives because it could present itself to us in the World Cup, so it is important that we are practicing it here,” Montoya, captain and reference, recently said. She manages half of the field .
Versatile by nature: he can play as a winger, center back and even a winger. The DT will surely use it in different functions, so we will usually see it in the starting eleven.
The number 5 plays for Apollon and has a lot of category and a good foot to manage the midfield.
It is essential to get the team out from behind and give long passes in depth for the forwards. His ownership is beyond doubt.
Mayra Ramírez is the most physical on the squad, she usually battles with the rival defense throughout the attack front and rarely loses duels.
He comes from scoring in the last friendly of Colombia against Panama. He plays for América de Cali and will be the attacking reference for the coffee team.
