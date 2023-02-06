The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) announced today the ideal team of the year 2022 in Conmebolwhere the only South American representatives are Argentines and Brazilians.
The World Cup achieved by Lionel Scaloni’s team, added to the ‘Scratch’ figures, did not allow the other footballers from different CONMEBOL teams to appear in this gala XI, which we will review below.
Dibu was key in the World Cup achieved by the Argentine team, not only for his saves at key moments, but for his personality and talent to contain penalties against the Netherlands (quarterfinals) and France (final).
“Cuti”, a man from Tottenham in England, is one of the leaders of the defense of Scaloni’s champion team. It is practically impossible to pass it.
The Brazilian team did not have a great World Cup in Qatar 2022, after losing on penalties against Croatia in the quarterfinals. However, the specific weight of his figures like Silva make the defender here. He plays for Chelsea.
A fearsome central duo forms alongside Cuti in the national team. The Benfica man had an almost excellent World Cup.
Everything that is happening to him in such a short time is a sign of his inexhaustible talent. He world champion, being a starter and breaking it, at just 22 years old. New Chelsea reinforcement.
Another Brazilian presence, in this case the leader of his midfield, Casemiro, who currently plays for Manchester United in England. A guarantee.
The man from Paris Saint-Germain did not have his best World Cup, but the IFFHS boys decided to put him on the fly. His talent is indisputable, of course.
The “Motorcito” began the World Cup hesitant and with poor performance, but then he was able to recover. Fundamental in La Scaloneta, not so considered in Atlético Madrid.
The Real Madrid striker was quick and spicy, and he couldn’t have that World Cup he had dreamed of either, with the Brazilian team.
The best player on the planet and probably the best ever. His World Cup was truly spectacular, scoring in all instances of direct elimination: eighth, quarter, semi and final. Impressive.
Another of the great appearances in the World Cup for Argentina. We already knew about his entire category from what he did at River and the flashes at City, but his personality to win his place in Qatar and keep it based on goals and sacrifice was impressive.
#ideal #eleven #South #American #players #IFFHS
Leave a Reply