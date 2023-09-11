Increasingly, the biggest teams in European football are looking at players whose contracts are expiring soon. They can use this to their advantage with the aim of getting them more quickly but also paying less than the market value (as happened with Harry Kane or Declan Rice) while they can wait for their current contract to end and get it for free. . In the last season, the most important operation of free agents has been the arrival of İlkay Gündoğan to Barcelona while we must also highlight the signing of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami after his departure from PSG.
Looking ahead to the close of the 2023/24 season, this is the ideal eleven of players who finish their contract once this campaign ends. It should be noted that many of these can renew their contract during the current season.
The German goalkeeper has not participated in any match in the last 6 months with Bayern Munich due to an injury he suffered while on vacation. Despite being historic, the Bávaros are analyzing the possibility of reinforcing their goal with a top-level goalkeeper.
The right-back has not been up to par at Manchester United and has always been questioned about his performance. He has had a tremendous amount of opportunities to establish himself but he has not been able to do so.
Another player who did not know how to take advantage of his opportunities with the Red Devils. It should also be mentioned that he was never given the desired continuity and they always brought in players to take his place. A rotation player looking for minutes to be a starter.
One of the leaders of the PSG squad may leave the Parisian team if he fails to recover in the best way. He has had very high returns but also very low ones that have marked his problems.
He has taken over the left side after the historic move of Jordi Alba. The youth squad has become one of the best in his position and is expected to be a key piece for the culé team. He is expected to renew in the coming months.
One of the best players in the history of Real Madrid who has had an enormous career. Currently, he is one of the leaders of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. He has had polls from Saudi Arabian football but has preferred the white team.
Like Modrić, he is one of the best players in the history of Real Madrid and has been the owner of the white team’s midfield for the last 6/7 years.
A player with a huge future ahead of him who is already at the top of his game as he is a key player in his club but also a regular member of his country’s national team.
He has had his best years at Dortmund but he was also marked by injuries and many of them were serious that kept him off the field for a long time. When he was on the field, he has shown all the talent he has.
The Croatian has not had his best start to the season at Tottenham and could look for a new team in his career. He had very good performances in teams like Inter de Milá, Bayern Munich and even with his national team.
One of the best players today. The French striker is the big star of his national team but also of his team. His renewal with PSG has been a big topic of conversation but everything indicates that he will sign with Real Madrid.
In addition, of these figures from the world of football, some other players whose contract ends in June 2024 are Adrien Rabiot (Juventus & France), Tomas Soucek (West Ham & Czech Republic), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli & Poland) to name a few. of the most outstanding.
