The month of June 2024 will be the moment in which some players in the world of football end their contract with their respective teams, and unless there is a change in their situation and they renew their commitment to the clubs, they will be free to sign for the team they choose. considered for free, that is, as free agents. On this list of players there are some world-class players, whose future generates great expectations throughout the world.
Therefore, we bring you the ideal eleven of the players who, starting in June, could sign for another team for free:
The Italian goalkeeper arrived at Naples in 2019, and since then he has been undisputed in goal for the Italian team. His great size makes him a very confident goalkeeper from above, and with great ability between the sticks.
The Spanish defender arrived at Atlético de Madrid in the last summer transfer market after spending practically his entire sporting career at Chelsea, becoming captain of the team blue. He is currently injured and will be away from the playing fields for some time, so we will see what his immediate future holds for him.
The veteran German defender has spent his entire career in his country, between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. At 35 years old, perhaps it is time to try a new adventure in what may be his last years as a footballer.
The player arrived at Liverpool in 2016, and throughout this time he has alternated starting and substitute seasons, also with some injury that has kept him away from the playing fields for quite some time. After many years in the group of the redsMaybe it's time to take another path.
In his second season as a Blaugrana, the player has hardly had any minutes, and to this is added a back injury that has kept him away from the green for a few months, so it is most likely that he will end up leaving this summer in search of of a new destiny.
The Argentine midfielder is a highly valued player in the market, and there have already been rumors in some markets about his possible departure from the team, so who knows if this summer is the time for the player to leave the discipline of Real Betis.
The German brain is an institution at Real Madrid. After many seasons of great success in the merengue team, his contract is ending, although the possibility of renewal is there, so the player will decide his future in the coming months.
The Frenchman arrived at Juventus in 2019, and despite having a career in big teams, he has never really stood out. Even so, he is a high-quality player, so he can be an interesting market option at 0 cost for next season.
The talented Portuguese attacker is in his eighth season at Benfica, and it may be his last if he decides not to renew his contract and finally leave free.
The French star is always one of the big names in every transfer market. Since his arrival at PSG, the player has not achieved the long-awaited Champions League that he so seeks, and every year there is a possibility of leaving for Real Madrid. This year he still has not renewed, and the latest news states that he will not do so, so we will see how this soap opera that has been going on for a few years finally ends.
The Frenchman came to the discipline of red devils in 2015 as a star project. However, these last few seasons have been very irregular, so we will see what finally happens with the future of the talented attacker.
