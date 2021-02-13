Real Madrid host Valencia this Saturday in La Liga, many have been players who have worn both shirts throughout their careers.

Goalkeeper

Canizares He was trained in the Real Madrid quarry and became part of the first team, although he failed to consolidate and was loaned twice. In 1998 he signed for Valencia, with whom he played 418 official matches over the next decade and won several important titles, including two Leagues and the 2004 UEFA Cup. He represented Spain in three World Cups and others. so many European Championships, and he won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics. In 2004, Peter Schmeichel said he considered him the “best goalkeeper in world football.”

Defenses

Garay He began his career at Newell’s Old Boys, but at the age of 19 he moved to Spain, where he accumulated 201 league games and 21 goals in ten seasons with Racing Santander, Real Madrid and Valencia. In 2011 he signed for Benfica, with whom he won four major titles, including the national treble in 2013-14. Garay represented Argentina in the 2014 World Cup and in two America Cups.

Tendril He was born in Moncada, Valencia. He began his professional career at local Valencia CF, being the undisputed starter since the age of 18 (29 league games in his first full season, which culminated in winning the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup). After nearly 300 official games for Valencia, Tendillo moved to Real Murcia after the Chés relegation in 1986, and had another solid season, earning him the interest of the mighty Real Madrid as a replacement for the injured Antonio Maceda. A starter in three of his five years, he helped the club win three leagues and as many national supercups. He played almost 30 times for Spain, representing the nation in a World Cup and a European Championship.

Albiol He was trained in the lower categories of Ribarroja CF, until he was signed by Valencia for their grassroots football. He made his first team debut on 24 September 2003 at the age of eighteen in a UEFA Cup tie against AIK Solna. He spent most of his career at Valencia and Real Madrid, winning five major titles with both teams together; he accumulated a total of 229 league games and seven goals in ten seasons, and also played several years in Italian Serie A with Napoli. A Spanish international since 2007, Albiol represented the country in two World Cups and as many European Cups, winning three tournaments, including the 2010 World Cup.

Sun He lived his beginnings in the team of his hometown, Club Deportivo Elgoibar. At the age of fifteen Carlos Iturraspe met him and took him to Valencia CF. With the Valencian shirt he scored fourteen goals in the ten years he played there (1965-1975), and won a League and a Generalissimo Cup. In 1975 he signed for Real Madrid, with which he won three leagues during the four years he was there (1975-1979). He returned to Valencia, where he played again for Valencia CF (1979-1981), winning a European Cup Winners’ Cup and a European Super Cup. There he retired in 1981. He made his debut in the Spanish National Team on February 11, 1970 against Federal Germany. He was a 28-time player for the Spanish National Team.

Midfielders

Mile He was formed in the quarry of CD Teruel and FC Barcelona, ​​reaching the Blaugrana first team in 1988, although he had already made his debut in the 1984/85 season, at the age of eighteen, against Real Zaragoza. After consolidating at FC Barcelona and being called up to play for Spain in 1990, his good performance aroused the interest of top-flight teams such as Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, or CD Tenerife, among others; finally, he signed for Real Madrid CF, where he played until 1997. He played the last years of his career for Valencia CF until he retired in 2001. In twelve seasons in the First Division he scored six goals: two with Barcelona, ​​three with Real Madrid and one with Valencia.

Equal, He made his debut with Real Madrid, but became known in the League with Getafe where he spent two years and was playing at such a high level that it aroused the curiosity of clubs such as Valencia, Atlético de Madrid and even his home club He thought about exercising a purchase option. Finally, he was transferred to Valencia in 2011, he played 383 official matches with the latter club and won the Copa del Rey in 2019. Now he is playing for Villareal after leaving Valencia for financial reasons because Parejo continued to perform at a good level, as he is doing now at Villareal. In all the lower categories, Parejo was international with Spain 43 times and scored nine goals. He made his debut with the senior team in 2018, at the age of 28.

Cherysev He was a youth squad for Real Madrid, debuted with the subsidiary in 2009 and with the first team in 2012. Afterwards he was on loan to Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia before finally signing for Villarreal in 2016, and returning to Valencia on loan two years later . After having scored 45 calls and 23 goals in his lower categories, Cheryshev made his debut for Russia in 2012. He participated in the 2018 World Cup, where he scored four goals with which the team reached the quarter-finals.

Isco began his career at Valencia, playing mainly for their reserve team, before joining Málaga in 2011. His performances at Málaga earned him the Golden Boy award in 2012 and he signed for Real Madrid in June 2013, with the who has won 16 major trophies, including four UEFA Champions Leagues, two Leagues, a King’s Cup and four FIFA Club World Cups. He represented Spain in several lower categories, including the 2012 Olympic Games, and made his senior team debut in 2013, subsequently participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Forwards

Mijatovic He was a striker who wore the shirts of six clubs: Budućnost Titograd, Partizan, Valencia, Real Madrid, Fiorentina and Levante. Internationally, he played for Yugoslavia in the 1998 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2000. He scored 28 goals in the 1995-96 La Liga season with Valencia, prompting his move to Real Madrid, where he scored a goal in the 1998 UEFA Champions League final that secured Madrid’s first European Cup in 32 years. In 1997, Mijatović was named runner-up for the Ballon d’Or, behind Ronaldo and ahead of Zinedine Zidane. After his playing career, he was Real Madrid’s soccer director from 2006 to 2009.

Morientes He played in his career in various clubs, such as Real Madrid, Monaco, Liverpool and Valencia. In La Liga, he scored 124 goals in 337 games over 15 seasons. With the first club he won 11 major titles, including three Champions League trophies. Morientes played 47 times for the Spanish national team, representing the country in two World Cups (with a total of five goals) and one European Championship.

