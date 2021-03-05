This Sunday is the Madrid derby with a League at stake. MisterChip brings us the ideal eleven of players who have worn both shirts, those of Atlético and Real Madrid.

Goalkeeper

Courtois He graduated from the Genk youth academy and, at the age of 18, played a key role in the team’s victory in the Belgian Pro League. In July 2011 he signed for Chelsea for £ 8 million, and was immediately loaned to Atlético de Madrid. In three seasons there, he won the Europa League in 2012, the Copa del Rey in 2013 and the League title in 2014. He also won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the League, for his performances in his last two seasons. Courtois returned to Chelsea in July 2014, and in his first season he helped win the League Cup and the Premier League title. Two years later, he won the Premier League Golden Glove when Chelsea won the league again. In 2018, Real Madrid signed Courtois for £ 35m, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in La Liga, beating Jan Oblak’s record. He won a second La Liga title and a third Zamora trophy in 2020.

Defenses

Miquel Soler was born in Girona, Catalonia. He graduated from the RCD Espanyol quarry, making his debut in the first team – and in the League – in the 1983-84 season and becoming an essential element after a loan to neighboring CE L’Hospitalet. In its fourth year, in which the club finished third after the second phase, it participated in 41 of the 42 games and scored two goals, reaching the 1988 UEFA Cup final, with a goal in the first leg. (3-0 at home), in which the parrots lost on penalties against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Later, Soler signed for his neighbor FC Barcelona, ​​whom he helped win the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in his first season and with whom he played 23 league games. After a single campaign at Atlético de Madrid, in which he won his second Copa del Rey, he returned to Barcelona, ​​without repercussion. After two excellent years at Sevilla FC, Soler moved to Real Madrid, but only appeared during 1995-96, his only season. After two years at Real Zaragoza, he was still able, at the age of 33, to sign for RCD Mallorca, where he accumulated another 152 games in the top flight, winning another national cup and retiring at the end of the 2002-03 season; he played a total of 504 games at that level, scoring 12 times.

Garcia Calvo It was a product of the Real Madrid quarry. Born in Madrid, he participated in six games with the first team when the latter was proclaimed league champion in the 1996-97 season, until adding only 16 during his time in white. Their first match was on March 2, 1996, in a 5-0 home win against UD Salamanca; subsequently, he signed for Real Valladolid, where he started for four years, scoring his first professional goal in his first year. Calvo then spent five years at another club in the capital, Atlético de Madrid. He was key in the rise of the colchoneros in 2002 from the Second Division. Unable to settle at Atlético in his last two years, García Calvo returned to Valladolid in the summer of 2006, contributing to a return to the top flight after a three-year absence.

Juanfran He was trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid with whom he made his debut in the First Division. In the 2005-06 season he was loaned to RCD Espanyol. It was at that club that he won his first title, the Copa del Rey, facing Zaragoza in the final that was played at the Santiago Bernabéu. A year later he signed for Osasuna, a team in which he frequently played as a starter. On May 31, 2009, he scored a decisive goal for the permanence in the First Division, in the match between the rojillo team and Real Madrid on the last day of the league. During the winter market of the 2010-11 season he signed for Atlético de Madrid. With the rojiblanco club he won the Europa League and the European Super Cup in 2012, his second Copa del Rey in 2013 and the Spanish League and Super Cup in 2014, as well as the Europa League and the European Super Cup again in 2018.

Midfielders

Schuster He began his professional career at 1. FC Köln at the age of 18, in 1978, after promising performances for the West German U-18 team. Schuster left Cologne after the 1980 European campaign to sign for FC Barcelona of Spain, where he prospered. Schuster was an important part of the FC Barcelona team during the 1980s, leading the game from midfield and scoring many goals. His move to Real Madrid was controversial due to the strong rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid. Bernd Schuster’s style complemented the group of Madrid players known as the Quinta del Buitre, who led the team to dominate the Spanish Championship during the 1980s. Schuster joined Atlético Madrid in the fall of 1990 and helped improve performance. of the traditional Atlético game based on backwards passes. His long and precise passes helped Atlético Madrid become a prominent club again. In 1993, Schuster returned to Germany to play for three seasons for Bayer Leverkusen. Despite his contributions, the club failed to clinch the Bundesliga and German Cup titles, but his performances inspired much of the country to push for a spot for him on the 1994 World Cup team.

Marcos Llorente placeholder image born in Madrid and joined the Real Madrid quarry in 2008, when he was 13 years old. In July 2014, after impressing with the youth team, he was promoted directly to the reserves by coach Zinedine Zidane. He participated in 25 games during the campaign. Llorente made the 2015 preseason with the first team, participating in friendlies against Manchester City, Inter Milan and Vålerenga Fotball. He made his professional debut on October 17 of that year, coming in as a replacement for Mateo Kovačić in the second half of a 3-0 home win against Levante UD. On August 10, 2016, Llorente was loaned to Deportivo Alavés from LaLiga for one season. On June 20, 2019, Llorente was signed by his local rival, Atlético Madrid, on a five-year contract. He made his official debut on August 18, playing 25 minutes in a 1-0 home win against Getafe CF. His first goal came on the following February 14, when he put his team ahead in a 2-2 draw at the Valencia CF field.

Jose Antonio Reyes He made his debut for Sevilla at the age of 16 and in January 2004 he signed for English Arsenal, with whom he won the Premier League and the FA Cup. He returned to Spain in September 2006, on loan to Real Madrid, where he won the League. Then he went to Atlético de Madrid, with whom he won the Europa League twice. He was also on loan in Portugal for a time, at Benfica, before rejoining Sevilla at the end of his career and winning the Europa League three more times, reaching an individual record of five. Later he went through Espanyol, Córdoba, Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard and Extremadura. Reyes was international for Spain 21 times and played in the 2006 World Cup. He also played a match with the Andalusian regional team in 2013.

SolariAs a footballer, he developed in the position of midfielder. He made his professional debut at River Plate in 1996, making the leap to European football in 1999, when he signed for Atlético de Madrid. In 2000 he was transferred to Real Madrid, in which he spent five seasons (2000-2005), in which he won two Leagues, two Spanish Super Cups, a Champions League, a European Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup. He was an absolute international with the Argentine national team for five years (1999-2004), totaling one goal and eleven caps.

Forwards

Grosso he was born in Madrid. He arrived at the Real Madrid quarry at the age of 15, where he remained for the next 12 years. On January 10, 1964, Grosso joined Atlético de Madrid on loan until the end of the season, and was able to help save the club from relegation to the second division, scoring three goals in 12 games. Although he shared a team with players of the stature of Amancio Amaro, Francisco Gento or Ferenc Puskás, Grosso was the team’s top scorer in his first two seasons, scoring 17 goals in 28 games in 1964-65 and 11 in 29 the next. He made his debut in the European Cup on September 23, 1964, scoring in a 5-2 away victory against Boldklubben 1909. In the following years, Grosso played in various positions for Real Madrid, eventually becoming a goalkeeper in the Ramón de Carranza Trophy match against Boca Juniors. Due to his attitude of “giving priority to the team” he ended up being nicknamed Worker, and left his main club in June 1976 at the age of 32, later retiring from soccer.

Hugo Sanchez began his career playing for Club Universidad Nacional in 1976, and was briefly loaned to the San Diego Sockers of the North American Soccer League in 1979. In 1981, he moved to Spain to play for Atlético de Madrid, with whom he played four years before signing for Real Madrid, his rival in the city, where he spent the best years of his career, winning numerous titles and recognitions. From 1977 to 1994, Sánchez was a member of the Mexican national team, with which he played 58 games and scored 29 goals. He participated in three FIFA World Cup tournaments and was part of the Mexico team that reached the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals. Famous for his acrobatic goal celebrations throughout his club and national career , Sánchez was the first notable exponent of the somersault.

Morata began his career at Real Madrid, making his debut with the senior team at the end of 2010. After winning the 2013-14 Champions League, he went to Juventus for € 20 million in 2014, winning the Serie A double and the Italian Cup in its two seasons in Turin. After being bought back by Real for € 30 million, he won another Liga and the UEFA Champions League in 2016-17, before signing for Chelsea in 2017 for a club record price of around £ 60 million. In January 2019, he moved to Atlético de Madrid on loan and joined the club permanently on July 1, 2020. Morata moved back to Juventus on loan in 2020. Morata has been 34 times International with Spain in the youth ranks and helped the country win the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2013. He made his senior debut in 2014 and represented Spain at Euro 2016.

