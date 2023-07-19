The transfer market is starting to get hot, the first quality transfers have already started to take place, but there is always a most interesting section, the players who arrive free as the case of Gundogan to FC Barcelona. From 90min we bring you the ideal XI for players looking for a team.
At the moment he is still looking for a team, as Manchester United did not want to renew him when he prepared to accept the proposal. He is still an elite goalkeeper, but his salary cannot be one of the highest in any league.
Although he seems closer than ever to signing with Inter Miami and meeting Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets again, the former FC Barcelona captain is still looking for a team to occupy his left lane.
It seems incredible that three footballers who were at the highest level in the Spanish team appear on this list, but it is a reality. To this day Sergio Ramos is still without a team after PSG did not want to renew him.
From signing with FC Barcelona as a promise, to going unnoticed in the Premier League to ending up without a team. That is the story of good Yerry Mina. The coffee grower is looking for equipment.
Atlético de Madrid took over his services last season in the form of a loan from Tottenham, and after not having any prominence for the Metropolitan’s right-back, Spurs have decided not to renew his contract.
It has surely been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. Nottm Forest put a contract on the table for him as if he played in a Big Six, and he has not responded. At the moment he is looking for a team.
He is one of the most sought after footballers in this transfer market and the one with the most value on this list. 27 million euros. He leaves Eintracht Frankfurt and still has no team.
In recent days, he has been giving interviews justifying his downturn in football. What is clear is that Isco has magic at his feet in abundance. He is training solo preparing for the new season.
From being one of the players with the most fans in the world due to his power and speed, to being left without a team. Adama Traoré went through FC Barcelona two seasons ago and after failing to convince him he returned to the Premier, where they have decided not to renew him.
It is one of the winners of the market. Many teams from the European elite are fighting to see who puts a better contract on the table for them. Arabia is bidding hard for him. He is a footballer who still has a lot of football to offer.
Eden is still without a team. He left the Belgian national team and terminated his contract with Real Madrid. Some bet that his withdrawal is closer than ever despite the fact that Hazard has not yet spoken.
