Major League Soccer has been a growing league for several years, currently it has exported a lot of young talent to European soccer, but these are not recent practices, because they are things that have happened for several years, only that currently they have called a lot of attention due to the level of clubs that North American jewels arrive at.
In the following list we make an ideal eleven of the best soccer players that have emerged from Major League Soccer, not exactly historically selected from the stars and stripes, because many of them were not trained in the league as the examples of landon donovan Y Christian Pulisic who were trained in European clubs after their university stage.
The American goalkeeper began his career in what is now known as New York Red Bullsto later get to play in the Premier League with Manchester United and Everton, in addition to being a starter for the US team for several years.
Carlos Bocanegra is a history of the selection of the stars and stripes, began his career at the University of California and later was part of chicago fire to later play in several European countries such as England, France, Scotland and Spain, in addition, he represented his country on 110 occasions as a central defender or left winger.
emerged from the Furman University arrived at FC Dallas in 2013 and since then he has remained in North American soccer, also playing for the LAFC Y Nashvillefor himself to be selected absolute since 2017 as a central defender.
He was part of several universities before joining an MLS club, as of 2017 he reached the Atlanta United and was used in the affiliates until making his debut in the first team at the end of 2018. At the end of 2019 he began to be called up by the national team where he has shown a high level, being considered one of the best prospects in the center.
The central or right-back defender is a history of the American team, he played his entire career in the United States with D.C. United, MetroStras Y Royal Salt LakeIn addition, he was required 82 times with the national team.
The current player of Juventus of Turin, barely 23 years old, was forged in the academy of the FC Dallas and although he was never able to debut in the MLS, it was because he was recruited at an early age by the Schalke-04 from Germany. Since 2017 he is part of the American absolute level and has 27 matches to date,
The historic American midfielder, Michael Bradley He made his professional debut with MetroStarscurrently known as the New York Red Bullslater went through many European clubs and is currently part of the Toronto F.C.. He has been part of the national team since 2006 and has participated in 150 matches.
The 22-year-old player is part of the RB Leipzigsince the beginning of 2015 he was part of the New York Red Bull and in 2017 he made his debut with the national team where he has played 22 games so far and is already one of the United States captains and midfield leaders.
The historic left back began his professional career with Los Angeles Galaxy and he was also a player for several clubs in different countries, with the national team he played 126 games and scored 17 goals, although he could also play as an inside or left winger.
The historic American goalscorer got his start in the New England Revolutionto later go through the Premier League with the national team, he played 141 games and scored 57 goals, being one of the best center forwards that the league has given.
At the end of 2012 he joined the ranks of Los Angeles Galaxy where he spent seven years and later from 2018 he arrived at the Columbus Crewwith the United States he has been an absolute national team since 2015 and since then he has played 66 games and scored 14 goals, in addition to being a center forward he can also play as a winger on both wings.
