Paris Saint Germain always brings news in the transfer markets and surely this will not be less, for now it is already known that Messi will not play next season in the French capital. Today we will show you the possible alignment that PSG will have for the 2023/24 campaign.
He has been the starting goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain and everything indicates that next season he will repeat as indisputable in the line-ups of the French team
The Moroccan has shown on more than one occasion to be a guarantee winger. Achraf on the right contributes both defensively and offensively.
First official signing for the next season for the Parisians. The former Inter Milan player signed a pre-contract with PSG in January
The Brazilian has been the leader of the defense for several seasons and will continue to be so in 23/24. The captain of the club will continue in the rear
The departure of Sergio Ramos after two seasons forces PSG to reinforce the defensive line. The Arsenal player, Gabriel Magalhaes, is one of the names that are on the list of reinforcements for the Parisians for the next course.
On the left lane we will see the young Portuguese who has already proven his worth on more than one occasion
The Italian midfielder is the compass and the one who gives sanity to the game of Paris Saint Germain. Key footballer for those from the French capital.
Another of the signings that will arrive is Ugarte, the footballer has already passed recognitions and in the absence of official status he is already a PSG player
One of Manchester City’s talents is one of PSG’s priorities for this transfer market. Paris Saint Germain could thus snatch this talented player from FC Barcelona.
One of the players that sounds like to arrive next season and reinforce the attacking positions would be the French forward of Borussia Monchengladbach, Marcus Thuram.
As it could not be less, Mbappé will be present in the PSG line-up for the next season.
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: Skriniar, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes
Midfielders: Hakimi, Verratti, Ugarte, Nuno Mendes
strikers: Bernardo Silva, Marcus Thuram, Mbappé
