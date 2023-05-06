The general leader of the Clausura 2023, Rayados de Monterrey, is still waiting for a rival for the quarterfinals of the competition.
The team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich finished in first place overall with 40 points, making it the rival to beat and the broad favorite to win the title.
For now, here we present you how the starting eleven of La Pandilla would look with the reinforcements that have sounded to arrive in the next transfer market towards the Apertura.
OP: Tiago Volpi – With outstanding performances by Toluca goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, he has immediately caught the attention of Rayados. However, it looks difficult for the scarlet archer to get out of ‘Hell’.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – Criticized by some, recognized by others, the point is that with Jesús Gallardo there are no half measures. It is expected that he will continue to have the support and confidence of ‘King Midas’ ahead of the next contest to continue as a starter.
DC: Victor Guzman – One of the players who has given something to talk about for the better in this tournament is Víctor Guzmán. The Mexican defender has done a good job on the defensive end and will continue to be the undisputed starter.
DC: Hector Moreno – Defender Héctor Moreno will draw on his proven experience to continue forming part of the Rayados de Monterrey eleven. Undoubtedly, the leader behind La Pandilla.
RHP: Stefan Medina – The years go by and Stefan Medina continues to be the starter in Monterrey, regardless of who the coach is. This tells us about a talented player with ability on the pitch.
MD: Luis Romo – The player Luis Romo has become that different player from Monterrey. Despite the fact that he is not very caught in the spotlight, most of the balls go through his feet to give them distribution.
MC: Celso Ortiz – What a case of midfielder Celso Ortíz. When it seemed that he was leaving Rayados, the managers gave him a new opportunity and he did not miss it. Today he is the captain and every week he shows off his refined technique.
MC: Luis Chavez – In the previous transfer market, Monterrey raised its hand for the Mexican Luis Chávez, however, the negotiations did not prosper. It is expected that once again the northern club will charge for the Pachuca midfielder.
IE: Arturo González – The player Alfonso González is living a good moment, where he has become one of the most decisive elements of Rayados. Despite the fact that there are offers for him, only a juicy million-dollar offer could keep him away from Monterrey.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – The ‘Mellizo’ will continue as the starter for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament. The Argentine striker is the legend and the club’s top scorer, so he will continue in Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s eleven.
CD: Alexis Sanchez – The striker Alexis Sánchez is one of the players followed by the royal managers. The 34-year-old Chilean is in Monterrey’s orbit, although they will have to convince him to play in Mexican soccer. If it occurs, he would be a bombshell!
