Manchester United is going to be one of the teams that best strengthens itself in this transfer market, as Erik Ten Hag has already made it clear to the Red Devils board of directors that if they want to have a competitive team, they need new faces. Next we leave you the possible eleven of Manchester United for the next season:
Everything indicates that De Gea will continue next season, but yes, with different conditions in his contract. He is no longer going to be one of the highest paid in the Premier League.
The Portuguese right-back has gone from more to less this season. He had a very consistent World Cup and the club trusts his progression. He is still a very young footballer and they see him above Wan Bissaka.
The Korean player from Napoli has emerged as one of the best central defenders in Serie A, winning the Scudetto. His termination clause is 50 million euros and everything indicates that United will take over his services.
Varane signed for Manchester United to be one of the leaders of the project, but at the moment he is not finishing succeeding. The other option that is kept as a central defense is that of Lisandro Martínez, who ended the season injured.
Shaw continues to be one of the pillars of this Manchester United. He will continue as a starter occupying the left lane. He is one of Ten Hag’s trusted men.
Possibly Casemiro is the leader of this new project. It has been difficult for him to adapt due to the harshness of his entries into the Premier League, but when he has been at 100% he has fallen in love with Old Trafford.
According to the latest information, they would have gone ahead of FC Barcelona and would pay the €40M that Fiorentina wants. The club wants to get rid of players like Fred or McTominay.
The footballer will leave Chelsea and everything indicates that Manchester United is the favorite to take over his services. It is speculated that the operation could be around 70 million Euros. Arsenal and Liverpool also want English.
He is one of the backbone pieces of this team. He has earned the respect of the Theater of Dreams, but he sins of irregularity. She’s not always at her best. A player with a lot of character, indispensable in this team.
Capable of having the number of being the best player in Europe, and also capable of disappearing and nothing comes of it. That’s Marcus Rashford. A lot is expected of him next season.
Harry Kane’s option seems increasingly difficult, as Daniel Levy does not want him to play for any Premier League team, so the second name on the list is Dusan Vlahovic. Will he adapt to this League?
