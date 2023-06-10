Liverpool’s season has been to forget. From fighting for the Premier League against Manchester City and reaching the Champions League final, they have gone on to stay out of the next Champions League in what seems like a clear end of the cycle for the club. Jurgen Klopp has spent the whole season making it clear that the team is not enough and that this summer new faces are arriving to reverse the situation, so the team’s eleven could change drastically between now and August.
The Brazilian goalkeeper has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent years, and despite the fact that he is not at his best, his quality is unquestionable and he is a fixture for Klopp.
Despite the fact that he has been widely criticized at the beginning of the season, Trent continues to be a world star and with a fine Van Dijk who can provide defensive coverage, these deficiencies will no longer be seen.
His season was not the best, as is the case with most of the squad, but he is one of the pillars of Liverpool and his presence in the eleven is indisputable. This year it has been difficult to find the Dutchman’s companion, but Van Dijk is always in Klopp’s plans.
Joe Gomez and Matip’s seasons have not been good at all, in fact Klopp has been changing Van Dijk’s companion all season, and he is probably one of the team’s weakest points. Jurrien Timber could eventually plug that hole and re-form an elite defense.
Together with Alexander-Arnold, they have been the most attractive full-back pairing in recent years. The Scotsman has not had his best year either, although he has been one of the best in defense and continues to be irreplaceable for Klopp.
Fabinho is an immovable pillar at Liverpool. The Brazilian has come to compare himself with Casemiro and is in charge of keeping the team balanced, which makes him a permanent starter.
The first of Liverpool’s reinforcements, and he arrives at a good price and in a league that he already knows very well. The Argentine is going to find himself with almost no opposition within the team because the midfield has been the worst for Liverpool last year.
It seems complicated, because half of Europe is behind the Italian half, but if Barella ends up signing for Liverpool they would form one of the most attractive half of England and Europe.
The Egyptian has not been completely fine this year either, but even so he has been the best of the offensive trident. He has already become a Liverpool legend and it looks like he will remain at the club for several years.
It was difficult for him to change to the Premier, but little by little he has earned the love of the fans and now he is beginning to be very important for Klopp. He gets along better and better with Salah and if he lets go this second season we could return to scoring Liverpool.
He arrived at the club after a World Cup that catapulted him to stardom and the first few months were very weak, but little by little he has settled in. Like Núñez, he fits better every time in the starting eleven and has already left quality details that give Liverpool fans hope for the next season.
