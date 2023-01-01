Soccer is dominated by the five best leagues in Europe: Spanish, English, Italian, German and French. It’s hard to see dominant teams outside of those countries, and that’s why the best players end up going to the big clubs in those leagues.
Even so, there are footballers who stand out beyond those countries, and as we have seen in the World Cup, there is football beyond the main leagues. For this reason, we are going to make the ideal eleven for this year 2022 with players outside the five best championships.
He is the starting goalkeeper for the Croatian team that always gives a great image in the Champions League. But Livakovic has earned the position thanks to his splendid World Cup, second only to Dibu Martínez. The Croatian goalkeeper was key in two penalty shootouts, one against Brazil, and took the bronze medal at the World Cup.
He has earned the position despite his youth in the Turkish giant and is proving to be a physical marvel not without quality with the ball. He has aroused the interest of big teams, like Real Madrid.
The Argentine seemed to be in the twilight of his career when he left Manchester City after many physical problems, but he has found a second youth in Portugal with Benfica, with whom he has managed to reach the Champions League round of 16. In addition, he has established himself with an exceptional World Cup, winning the third star for Argentina.
The Porto center-back continues at a high level in the Portuguese team and has managed to reach the Champions League round of 16 this season in a difficult group. With Portugal they reached the quarterfinals, and he won ownership due to his hierarchy and experience.
The Dutch side has curdled a great World Cup and is the undisputed captain of Ajax who always offers a great face in Europe against the great teams of the main leagues.
He has been the best young player in the World Cup, taking the World Cup with stellar performances. In addition, he has taken control of the center of the field of Benfica, reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League. He will soon reach one of the best leagues.
He was key in the Netherlands with his vision and overflow, he has also had a good year with Ajax. His maturity makes it difficult to see him in another league, but it’s good that there are great footballers in these championships.
Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores with a great tournament and a very interesting squad, which we are excited to see face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup. In the Brazilian team, the quality of Arrascaeta stands out, a Uruguayan midfielder with an innate talent.
He has very few days left in the Dutch league and in 2023 he will play where his quality deserves. Liverpool is the new destination for Gakpo, who has finished a great season with PSV and has had a good World Cup with the Netherlands, scoring three goals.
Despite his 21 years, he has an enviable physique and has been one of the surprises of the World Cup for all those who are not fans of the Portuguese league. The goalscorer scored a hat-trick in the round of 16 of the World Cup and already sounds like great European teams.
The Spanish forward left FC Barcelona in search of opportunities and despite going to a more humble team than the Catalan, his goals have allowed him to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League, while his former club has been eliminated. He has nine goals this season and promises to continue growing in 2023.
#ideal #eleven #footballers #play #main #European #leagues
Leave a Reply