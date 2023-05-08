The Águilas del América continue to wait for a rival for the start of the quarterfinals of the Clausura Tournament. The Azulcremas were second overall with 34 points, and despite the fact that the contest is not yet over, talk is already beginning of ups and downs for Apertura 2023.
Here we present you what the starting eleven of the team led by Fernando Ortíz would be like with the possible additions for the following semester.
PO: Luis Malagon – Despite the fact that there has been talk about the signing of a new goalkeeper, the Mexican goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón has done things well under the three sticks, so his permanence in the starting eleven is expected.
LI: Luis Fuentes – Although much has been said about his departure from the institution, the reality is that Luis Fuentes has done a good job on the left wing. The experienced player has made use of his years to know how to solve important moments.
DC: Salvador Reyes – The Mexican Salvador Reyes will continue on the left side. The footballer has done things well in that lane, building attack plays and doing defensive work well.
DC: Sebastian Cáceres – The defender Sebastian Cáceres has not finished giving the last stretch with the Azulcremas, however, he would have the vote of confidence from ‘Tano’ Ortíz to continue in the starting eleven.
RHP: Sebastián Yáñez – In the previous tournament, the Americanista managers approached the Xolos team to ask about their ‘jewel’ Sebastián Yáñez. Although there was interest, no agreement was reached. Now, and after Layún and Lara lost their game, they could bet again on the 20-year-old Mexican right-back.
MC: Richard Sanchez – No one else could appear in the midfield other than Richard Sánchez. The Guarani midfielder continues to show why he is one of the best in his position in all of Mexican soccer.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – Accompanying Sánchez in the midfield appears the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo. While it is true that he has lowered his level of play for this tournament, no one doubts his skills on the ball.
MO: Diego Valdes – The Chilean has performed correctly on the field and has been able to earn his ownership in the team led by Fernando Ortíz. Without a doubt, one of the essentials for the next tournament.
ED: Julian Quiñones – Although he is a center forward, Julián Quiñones is not unaware of playing as a winger, both right and left. That is why he could position himself in any of these two areas if his signing is finalized.
CD: Henry Martin – In the upper part of the field there could be no other than Henry Martin. The Mexican striker is living a good moment and if his departure to Europe does not materialize, he will continue as the starter.
CD: Carlos González – The current forward of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, Carlos González, is one of the footballers who turns on the Americanist radar. Despite criticism from the fans, he is a prospect for the attack.
