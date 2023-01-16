The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has published in the last few hours its list of awards for 2022: after mentioning the winners in categories such as best player, best goalkeeper or best coach, The ideal XI of the year was also put together taking individual performances into account.
Next, we review it.
The Belgian goalkeeper for Real Madrid has shown confidence and sobriety under the three sticks, which is why his presence on this list is more than justified. Current Lev Yashin Trophy and monarch of Europe.
The Moroccan Achraf Hakimi (PSG) has won the undisputed right-back both in his club and in the national team, which has made history by reaching the semifinals of a World Cup.
Although he had to suffer Messi and had a really bad time, Gvardiol was considered one of the best defenders in the World Cup in Qatar. The Leipzig man is now wanted by several top clubs in Europe.
We don’t discover anything by mentioning the Dutchman as one of the best defenders in the world, for a long time. He is strong and secure on the mark, a very good foot for short and long starts, and many other qualities.
He could not take his Canadian team to compete as much as he would have wanted in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but the Bayern Munich man has been exhibiting an even and above average level for some time.
Years go by and Modric plays better every time. The 37-year-old Croatian had a spectacular World Cup with his team, until he met Argentina in the semis. He runs the whole medium.
His presence here lies in his performances with Manchester City, because in the World Cup he was one of the disappointments both individually and collectively with Belgium.
The only South American that is part of this list is Lionel Messi, who comes from being chosen as the best soccer player by the entity that is based in Switzerland, which declared him the most outstanding playmaker of last year. World Champion.
He was unable to lift the trophy this time as he lost in the World Cup final against Argentina, but Mbappé scored three goals for the “Albiceleste” team, two in regular time and one in a penalty shootout, to close a spectacular year in personally, where he was the top scorer in Qatar 2022.
He is so good that he did not need to play in the 2022 World Cup to be part of this XI. The Norwegian Android reached 45 personal celebrations in 2022… in 42 games!
Karim Benzema had to leave the French National Team a day before the first game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 due to injury, but his goals and the quality exhibited for another year at Real Madrid make him undisputed in this team.
