Only 12 days have passed into this new year 2024 and we already have the first classic of this season. The match, which will be played in Saudi Arabia, has all the incentives to leave us with a great football spectacle. Thus, Real Madrid reaches this final after beating Atlético de Madrid 5-3 in a match that will go down in history and that it will take us a long time to forget. Carlo Ancelotti's team showed great physical superiority after extra time, which allowed them to win the match. The merengue team arrives with a very good dynamic of results, so they will try to play a good game to take home the first trophy of the season. For its part, FC Barcelona achieved its classification after beating Osasuna by a score of 2-0, thus breaking the streak they had been carrying since September, according to which they had not won any game by more than one goal difference. Xavi Hernández's team is not convincing with its game, although now it has a great opportunity to leave the bad feelings behind, and return the hope to the Barça fans with a title, which at the end of the day is the primary objective.
The match will feature a large roster of players of a superlative level, so we leave you with the best combined eleven of both teams for this Spanish Super Cup final.
In the absence of the two starting goalkeepers of both teams, such as Courtois and Ter Stegen, the figures of those who do not have as many minutes during the season emerge. Although at Real Madrid there is doubt between Kepa or Lunin, everything indicates that the Ukrainian goalkeeper will be in charge of defending the white team's goal, after having shown greater confidence in the games he has played.
The Real Madrid Player played a simply spectacular semi-final, scoring a goal and distributing two assists, which earned him recognition as the MVP of the match. At 32 years old, the Spanish defender is in great shape, and with a very good physical level, he will be important in the final for Carlo Ancelotti's team.
The Uruguayan center back is a true pillar in the defense of FC Barcelona. Bringing together all the capabilities that a center back can have, he is one of the best in the world in his position. In the final he will need to show his best level and make use of his great speed and defensive ability to try to stop Real Madrid's attack.
The German center back is being one of the most positive notes for Real Madrid this season. Given the multiple losses in defense of the merengue team, the player is demonstrating a superlative level, and, in addition, to his defensive ability and quickness on the court, he is adding goals in the last games, which makes him a very complete defender, and from whom his maximum level is expected to try to stop the Blaugrana offensive.
The Spanish full-back has gradually gained his position at FC Barcelona, until he has become an indisputable player in Xavi Hernández's schemes. With great speed and a lot of ability to reach the baseline, as a whole culé will need the best version of him both in attack and defense, in a match that aims to be a real train wreck.
The Dutch midfielder is the cornerstone of Xavi Hernández's team. All the balls pass through him, and every time he receives the ball, you know that something different can happen. He has a great ability to overcome lines of pressure, something that can be key in a match in which Real Madrid will try to recover the ball quickly, so the Barça team will need the best version of the former Ajax player to have chances of take the meeting.
The great sensation of the season in world football. The first part of the season for the Real Madrid player has been at a superlative level, with a scoring ability that no one expected, possibly not even him. The English midfielder has established himself as the bulwark of the Merengue team, and with innate conditions to dominate the game, the best version of the player is expected, so that he can help his team and thus achieve his first trophy at home. white
Recently returned after one of several injuries that he has been suffering in recent times, the Spanish midfielder is the different player in Xavi Hernández's team. Every time he receives the ball, he gives a great feeling of calm, making himself aware of the great technical quality that he has and the ability to manage the match. FC Barcelona will need Pedri's contribution to be able to create plays that can end in clear opportunities for the Barça team.
The Real Madrid player is in good shape. With a technical quality only within the reach of a select few, every time the Brazilian attacker takes the ball and faces it, you know that he can end up with a dangerous chance. He is lethal in small spaces, and his alliance with Vinicius will be key for Real Madrid's aspirations in this match.
The FC Barcelona player reaches this final after scoring yesterday against Osasuna, and thus contributing to his team's classification. Although he is not having a great season, the Polish attacker is a born striker, and the slightest chance he has can end up in the nets, so the Real Madrid defense will have to be very attentive to the performance of the Barça player.
The Brazilian winger has just returned from injury, and in the previous match we saw that explosiveness that Real Madrid had missed so much during these months. His contribution will be key in the match, and he can become one of the decisive players capable of changing the course of the final.
GOALIE: Lunin
Defenses: Carvajal, Araujo, Rüdiger, Balde
Midfielders: De Jong, Bellingham, Pedri
Attackers: Rodrygo, Lewandowski, Vinicius
