The Sun: Green tea named the healthiest drink for the heart

People who drink green tea for many years have a lower risk of developing heart disease. This is reports The Sun edition.

Scientists from the University of New South Wales (Australia) have called green tea an ideal drink for heart health, as their study found that drinking this drink reduces the risk of sudden death from cardiovascular diseases by 19 percent. Coffee, as experts note, is also good for the heart, but this applies to a greater extent to men.

It is noted that, according to the results of the study, polyphenols contained in green tea act as powerful antioxidants: they cleanse the blood of harmful molecules, prevent cell damage, reduce oxidative stress in cells and improve metabolism.

Nutritionist Carrie Ruxton explained that every extra cup of tea a day reduces the risk of premature death from cardiovascular disease by four per cent. Therefore, she believes it is important to develop the habit of drinking tea from childhood.

